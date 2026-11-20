MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 18 years in car rental, EconomyBookings now lets travelers book a flight and reserve a car using the same platform

RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EconomyBookings, the online car rental aggregator that has served more than 8.5 million customers since 2008, announced the launch of flight booking on economybookings.com. Beyond reserving a rental car, the same platform will now allow travelers to search and compare fares from more than 300 airlines, including American Airlines, Delta, United, Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, British Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Singapore Airlines.

The launch is the first time EconomyBookings has expanded beyond car rental in its 18-year history. It reflects the company's deep understanding of how most trips are actually planned. The flight is booked first, and the car is arranged around the arrival. Until now, EconomyBookings customers handled those two steps on separate sites. This expansion also demonstrates the company's aim to facilitate travel logistics for customers through easy-to-use comparison tools and now multiple modes of travel.

Flights sits as a new tab on the EconomyBookings homepage, directly beside car rental. Travelers search by route, travel dates, number of passengers and cabin class, then compare options side by side. Checkout supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard and American Express on a PCI DSS-compliant payment system.

The new service connects naturally with the car rental side of the platform, where a "Find pick-up by flight" option already lets travelers time their rental around their arrival. EconomyBookings works with more than 600 rental suppliers, including Sixt, Europcar, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Alamo and Budget, across 20,000 locations worldwide. Car rental bookings include free cancellation and a best price guarantee, and customers have access to 24/5 support. The company holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot from more than 154,000 reviews.

Flights is one of several recent additions at EconomyBookings. The company has also introduced a customer subscription program, booking through an AI assistant, a marketplace that gives small and mid-sized rental companies access to international customers and an insurance collaboration with BALTA, one of the leading insurers in the Baltics.

"For most of our customers, the trip starts with a flight," said Mark Krasovickis, Head of Marketing at EconomyBookings. "Until now they booked it somewhere else and came to us for the car. Adding flights means they can plan both in one place, with the same team supporting them from search to drop-off. After 18 years of getting people on the road once they land, it was the logical next step."

Flight booking is available now at economybookings.com/en/flights.

About EconomyBookings

Founded in 2008, EconomyBookings is an online travel booking platform and part of Booking Group Corporation Ltd. The company lets travelers compare and book car rentals from more than 600 suppliers at 20,000 locations worldwide, along with flights from more than 300 airlines. More than 8.5 million customers have booked with EconomyBookings since its launch. The company is headquartered in Latvia.



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