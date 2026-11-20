Factory technicians delivering the forklift

Allen enjoying his finished forklift

Factory teams finish the vintage forklift in Lexington using original parts still on the shelf.

- Chuck Moratz, President and CEO of CLARK Material Handling CompanyFLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLARK Material Handling Company has completed the restoration of a 1959 CLARK Clipper forklift and is personally delivering the finished machine to its owner, Allen Harpham of Hastings, Nebraska.Harpham documented the multi-year rebuild of the forklift affectionately known as“Little Red” on his YouTube channel, Harpham's Restoration. After five years of detailed work, the truck briefly ran before stalling. A subsequent health issue limited Harpham's ability to continue. CLARK's marketing team had already connected with him, and company leadership, including President and CEO Chuck Moratz and Chief Operating Officer Bob Martinolli, arranged to have the Clipper transported to the company's Lexington, Kentucky, factory so technicians could finish the job.Factory teams completed the remaining mechanical work and returned the truck to running condition. In the process, they were able to draw on original CLARK parts still stocked on the shelf to make several of the repairs, an advantage that only the company that built the machine more than 65 years ago could offer.“This truck is part of our story,” said Chuck Moratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of CLARK Material Handling Company.“Allen invested five years and invited people to follow every step. When he needed help, the right answer was to bring Little Red home to the factory, finish the work with the same care he put into it, and give it back to him running. Driving it from Lexington to his place in Nebraska and handing him the keys ourselves is the way this chapter should end.”Harpham previously said of CLARK's decision to step in,“I don't know how to put it. I couldn't believe someone wanted to do that for me.”The project connects a piece of CLARK product history with the people who still build and support the brand and with independent restorers who keep vintage equipment visible to the public. The 1959 Clipper was originally shipped to a world-famous soft drink bottling operation and represents the era when CLARK's Clipper series helped define the modern forklift.About CLARK Material Handling CompanyCLARK Material Handling Company, inventor of the first gasoline-powered industrial truck in 1917, manufactures one of the industry's broadest forklift lineups and supports customers through a global dealer network. North American manufacturing and operations include the company's Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, facilities. Learn more at .About Harpham's RestorationHarpham's Restoration is the YouTube channel of Allen Harpham, whose series“1959 Clark Clipper Forklift Restoration” documents the rebuild of the vintage CLARK Clipper known as Little Red.

Derek Box

Clark Material Handling Company

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Little Red Comes Back to Life! | 1959 CLARK Clipper Restoration - Part 2

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CLARK Completes Five-Year Restoration of 1959 Clipper and Personally Delivers“Little Red” to Nebraska Owner News Provided By Clark Material Handling Company November 20, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Social Media



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