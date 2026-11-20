The Secret of Christmas EP

The lo-fi seasonal set showcases four standout vocal tracks and one instrumental selection.

- Gabrielle LovelaceNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trading saccharine yuletide cheer for thoughtful introspection, acclaimed Old Bear Records singer/songwriter Gabrielle Lovelace's holiday EP The Secret of Christmas is available now on all streaming platforms. Produced by Lovelace and Brothers McClurg's Chris and Anthony Hoisington, the lo-fi seasonal set showcases four standout vocal tracks and one instrumental selection.Lovelace's take on the title-cut, a 1959 classic written by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen, captures the overarching message of The Secret of Christmas.“It speaks to the heart of the matter, elegantly explaining what is irrelevant during Christmastime versus what makes a lasting impact,” Lovelace explains.“The secret is ultimately the love we share with one another, and the empathy we exude on a daily basis, not simply during a certain season.”With its swirling, dreamlike piano prelude, the Lovelace and Anthony Hoisington-penned“Snow Globe” offers an artfully astute acknowledgement of the loneliness so many experience during the holiday season, while“Presents and Bows” is a reverent piano ballad carrying a timely and heartfelt plea:“Give me quiet in the noise/Less chaos when shopping for toys/All I really want/Is You God.”The deeply personal“Holding Her Baby Boy” brings the project full circle for Lovelace.“The tender lyrics and moving melody were written by my dad, Tim Lovelace, alongside the incomparable Sue C. Smith and Lee Black for a Christmas musical,” Lovelace shares.“While I love every song Dad has ever written, as they are the preamble to my own path of expression, 'Holding Her Baby Boy' is one in particular that has always struck a chord within me. This song captures the intimate, yet grandiose paradox of the Virgin birth, and it is a weighty yet liberating experience to sing.”“The Secret of Christmas is meant to be the soundtrack to the moment that inevitably comes every year when you're quietly processing what the season is actually about,” Lovelace says of the EP.“The fuzzy, melancholic nostalgia that subtly bubbles up is worth making space for, especially with music that resonates. Hopefully these soothing tracks will accompany such special, personal moments of solitude or togetherness for people who are dealing with complicated emotions and memories during December.”The Secret of Christmas follows Lovelace's October Old Bear Records debut EP, Poetry in Emotion, a mosaic of stories and reflections that have shaped her perspective as an artist and writer. Lovelace is slated to share selections from The Secret of Christmas when she joins labelmates Brothers McClurg next month for the“Goin' Back to Bethlehem” Tour, which will be making Upstate New York stops in Buffalo and Batavia, as well as Niagara Falls, Canada.About Gabrielle LovelaceWith degrees in both English and creative writing, Old Bear Records recording artist Gabrielle Lovelace's lifelong reverence for words is evident. A deep thinker with a quick wit and contagious effervescent joy, she is wise beyond her years. Drawing on life experiences, her songs boast a unique lyrical touch, and her music conjures comparisons to classic artists like Joni Mitchell and Bobbie Gentry. Whether she's delving into philosophical questions with no straightforward answers, making astute observations about coming of age, or melding a bold lyric with a cinematic string-laced melody, Lovelace remains true to who she is: an ambitious dreamer, a grounded believer, a natural poet, and a gifted storyteller.About Old Bear RecordsNew York-based Old Bear Records is home to a diverse roster of artists that range from instrumental, folk, indie rock, gospel, blues, singer/songwriter, and avant-garde. Founded in 2017 by brothers Anthony and Chris Hoisington, alongside business partner Lukas Iverson, Old Bear elevates music that exists off the beaten path. With a dedicated emphasis on artistic expression, the label's fresh, warm approach has resulted in Billboard-charting and GRAMMY-nominated releases. Known for their unique, poetic, and ethereal recordings, Old Bear Records is rooted in a mission to nurture artists on their creative paths and to release original music that truly resonates with listeners.For further information, visit gabriellelovelace or oldbearrecords. Follow Lovelace on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Gabrielle Lovelace

Old Bear Records

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gabrielle Lovelace Discovers The Secret Of Christmas November 20 News Provided By Mary Alice Lovelace November 20, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.