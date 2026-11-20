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SURBITON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Market-leading boating holiday specialist reports double-digit booking growth, rising customer satisfaction and continued investment as it marks 57 years on the water.Le Boat is strengthening its position as the market-leading self-drive boating holiday specialist, as growing numbers of new customers discover boating holidays and existing customers return to experience more of the waterways of Europe and Canada.Le Boat ended its 2026 season with double-digit booking growth and is now seeing healthy forward demand ahead of the 2027 season, which begins in March. Demand remains strong across both short breaks and its core seven-night holidays.This growth is being driven by customers looking for a different way to holiday: the freedom to discover destinations from the water, spend time together and travel at their own pace. It is also being supported by strong customer satisfaction and positive reviews, giving Le Boat confidence that growth is being matched by an increasingly strong customer experience.Established 57 years ago, Le Boat has continued to evolve the self-drive boating holiday while making it accessible to customers without previous boating experience. Today, it operates a fleet of more than 950 boats across 18 cruising regions in nine countries in Europe and Canada, offering customers a breadth of boats, destinations and on-the-ground expertise that underpins its market-leading position.Investing in the future of boating holidaysRather than standing still, Le Boat is continuing to invest in the long-term development of the category.Its partnership with Delphia, part of Groupe Bénéteau, represents a 10-year investment programme worth more than £100 million, delivering 400 new boats into the fleet. The programme includes the continued development of the Horizon range and the introduction of the new-generation Liberty.Liberty demonstrates how Le Boat is evolving the boating holiday experience, combining premium comfort with ease of navigation. 24 Liberty boats have been introduced over the past two years, with the rollout continuing in 2027.The investment supports a simple ambition: to make boating holidays easier, more comfortable and more appealing to a broader audience, while continuing to give experienced customers new reasons to return.Cheryl Brown, Managing Director, Le Boat, said:“Our growth demonstrates that more people are discovering just how special a boating holiday can be. What is equally important is seeing customers choosing to come back and explore with us again. After 57 years on the water, we know that leadership isn't about standing still. We are continuing to invest in our fleet, our destinations and the experience we give our customers because we want to make boating holidays accessible to even more people. Whether someone has been boating for years or has never stepped behind the wheel of a boat before, our job is to make it easy for them to discover the freedom, connection and sense of discovery that comes from seeing the world from the water.”For more information on Le Boat, visit:For more information on Le Boat's ownership programme, visit: /boat-salesFor more information on pre-owned boats for sale, visit: /boat-sales/brokerage-searchAbout Le BoatWith 57 years of experience, Le Boat is a leader in boating holidays, specialising in licence-free boating holidays across Europe and Canada. With a fleet of more than 950 boats, the company offers holidays suitable for beginners and experienced boaters alike, combining onboard accommodation, freedom to cruise and technical assistance. Le Boat plans to add 400 new boats to its fleet over the next ten years, with a focus on the premium Liberty and Horizon ranges.To find out more or book a licence-free boating holiday, visit our website

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Le Boat builds on strong growth as more holidaymakers take to the water News Provided By Le Boat November 20, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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