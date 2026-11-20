Former MSP leaders create secure, system-aware AI agents that cut internal crosstalk and deliver instant answers from existing company data

- Alex Mawson, Co-Founder, Ryptask

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ryptask today announced the launch of its managed AI agent platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and the small- to mid-sized businesses they serve. The solution deploys custom AI agents that integrate directly with a company's tools, including professional services automation, remote monitoring and management, IT documentation and knowledge management, cloud productivity and identity management, and customer relationship management systems. This allows staff to get accurate answers and automate routine reporting without digging through multiple databases or interrupting colleagues.

Founded by Alex Mawson and Joe Patitucci, both veterans of the MSP world, Ryptask grew out of a practical problem they faced daily. As director of IT and a project lead at an MSP, they fielded hundreds of internal questions that existing systems could have answered. They built an agent that could reliably search the organization's full knowledge base at the speed of light, freeing staff to focus on higher-value work. They are now packaging the approach for other organizations.

“You're hiring a little employee that knows everything about the office-HR policies, who owns which client, where the latest report lives-so someone else doesn't have to stop what they're doing to answer the same question again,” said Mawson.“It cuts the noise and the crosstalk while staying inside the security and process boundaries the MSP already enforces.”

Ryptask positions itself as a managed AI provider that works in lockstep with an organization's existing MSP rather than replacing it. The initial focus is the client base of PCS with whom Ryptask is finalizing a deployment targeted for Dec. 26. Because the founders understand MSP security postures, compliance requirements, and day-to-day operations, they created the agents to respect those constraints.

Pricing follows a familiar MSP model: a one-time project cost for initial configuration and integrations, plus a recurring per-user fee for ongoing maintenance, updates, and support. Additional integrations can be added later as discrete projects. The goal is to make the service a clear value addition that clients view as a natural extension of the MSP relationship rather than an optional extra.

Mawson and Patitucci own Ryptask. Plans are underway to expand ownership to include PCS's Anthony Mongeluzo, CEO and two PCS team members, Ryan Rowbottom and Chris Mawson, creating a five-person partnership that aligns the product closely with the MSP channel.

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About Ryptask

Ryptask creates custom AI agents tailored to a company's systems and workflows. The company focuses on MSPs and their clients, delivering secure, practical automation that reduces internal friction and improves

Tom Peric

PERICPR

+1 609-254-6625

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RYPTASK Launches Managed AI Agent Solution Built for MSPs and Their Clients News Provided By PericPR November 20, 2026, 20:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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