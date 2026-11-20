Phillips Law Group is recognized in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings in Phoenix for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Phillips Law Group's personal injury litigation team.

Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney of Phillips Law Group.

Phoenix Regional Tier 2 ranking honors the firm's plaintiffs' personal injury practice, alongside Nasser Abujbarah's 2027 Best Lawyers recognition.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PHOENIX, Ariz., November 20, 2026. Phillips Law Group has earned recognition in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, receiving a Phoenix Regional Tier 2 ranking in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. The designation recognizes the Arizona firm's work in representing people injured because of the negligence of others.The 2027 rankings were released November 5, 2026. Best Law Firms evaluates legal practices through client and professional-reference feedback, attorney peer review, and information submitted by participating firms. Its research brings together assessments of a firm's legal work and the service it provides to clients.According to the publisher's methodology, clients and professional references provide feedback on matters such as a firm's experience and responsiveness. They are also asked whether they would refer another client to the firm. The publisher combines quantitative and qualitative research to determine rankings within specific practice areas and regional markets.The firm recognition comes alongside an individual honor for Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah, who is recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in Phoenix. His official Best Lawyers profile notes that he has been recognized since 2024.Abujbarah leads Phillips Law Group as Managing Attorney and represents people harmed by negligence. His work includes motor vehicle accident claims, as well as premises liability and wrongful death matters.Phillips Law Group personal injury attorneys serve individuals and families in Phoenix and communities across Arizona. Their work includes claims arising from car crashes and commercial truck collisions, along with other serious injury matters.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers has been helping accident victims for more than 30 years. Its attorneys bring more than 235 years of combined litigation experience to their work on behalf of injured people and their families. More information about the firm and its services is available at phillipslaw.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers

+1 602-222-2222

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Phillips Law Group Earns 2027 Best Law Firms Recognition for Personal Injury Litigation in Phoenix News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC November 20, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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