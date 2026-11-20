A video showing an Indian Army soldier demonstrating how his wet uniform freezes stiff in minus 10 degrees Celsius temperatures has caught the attention of social media users. The video offers a glimpse of the harsh conditions troops can face while serving at high-altitude forward posts.

In the viral video, shared by an account identified as the_soldiers_vijju, the soldier holds up a camouflage shirt that has been washed and left hanging outside on a rope in the freezing cold. The fabric appears to have become so rigid that it holds its shape when lifted, looking more like a sheet of cardboard than a piece of clothing. It even appears to make a sound of a hard sheet being fold when the soldier twists it.

The soldier taps the frozen sleeve to demonstrate its stiffness. Instead of falling or folding naturally, the fabric remains firm in the air. The clip also carries an on-screen temperature reading of minus 10 degrees Celsius.

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Soldier's Frozen Shirt Shows Reality Of Extreme Cold

Speaking calmly, the soldier points to the contrast between public discussions about military salaries and the conditions in which personnel carry out their duties.

He suggests that people who casually talk about an Army jawan's monthly pay, including figures such as Rs 1 lakh, may not fully understand the challenges of serving in extreme weather.

The soldier does not appear distressed by the situation. Instead, he maintains a light-hearted tone and says the frozen uniform will probably dry by the following morning.

The simple demonstration has drawn attention to how even routine tasks, such as washing and drying clothes, can become difficult in sub-zero conditions. At such temperatures, water trapped in wet fabric freezes, making the material stiff and difficult to handle.

Social Media Users Salute The Soldier

The video has prompted several reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the soldier and expressed respect for the armed forces.

One user commented in Hindi, 'Salute to the Indian Army', while another wrote, 'I love my India'. Others responded with patriotic messages, including 'Jai Hind, Fauji Sahab', and shared heart and salute emojis.

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Some users also urged others to share the clip so that more people could see the conditions faced by soldiers.

While the video does not identify the exact location of the post, its demonstration has brought attention to the challenges of serving in freezing weather. The soldier's matter-of-fact response, particularly his remark that the uniform may dry by morning, has become one of the memorable moments in the clip.