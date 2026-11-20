MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Sky Protocol says it processed more thanin stablecoin redemptions on Thursday, despite a CoinDesk investigation alleging thatrouted through the platform was connected to illicit activity. The dispute has put the spotlight back on how stablecoin redemption infrastructure works in practice-and what investors should look for when reserves, token routing, and regulatory risk collide.

According to Sky, withdrawals were carried out when users exchanged Sky's USDS for Circle 's USDC via its Peg Stability Module (PSM), a mechanism designed to enable token swaps at a fixed rate. Sky also said USDS held its $1 peg throughout the outflows, with PSM-held USDC never dropping below $800 million and recovering to over $1.1 billion by Friday.

Sky reported $2B in USDS redemptions on Thursday through its USDS-to-USDC PSM conversion flow. USDS maintained its $1 peg during the withdrawals, Sky says, with PSM USDC reserves recovering quickly after a drawdown. CoinDesk cited $518M in transactions it linked to illicit actors over five years, based on analytics from Inca Digital. Sky disputes the scope, arguing the flagged volume is a tiny fraction of the total processed through its PSM systems. Reserve coverage remains central, with Sky stating it held about $9.3B backing assets as of Friday.

Key takeawaysRedemptions test stablecoin plumbing

The technical heart of the issue is Sky's redemption route. When users redeem USDS, they can swap it for USDC through the protocol's Peg Stability Module. This is meant to support price stability by ensuring there is a defined process for exchanging between the stablecoin issued by Sky and USDC issued by Circle -at least within the PSM's operating design.

Sky's Friday statement asserts that the peg held during the high-volume day. It claims the USDC held inside the PSM system did not fall below $800 million, and that it climbed back above $1.1 billion by Friday. Sky also pointed to its broader position: it reported total value locked (TVL) of about $2.3 billion.

For users and market participants, peg stability during redemption spikes matters as much as the size of the withdrawals themselves. A large outflow paired with peg deviation can signal liquidity stress, operational risk, or counterparty constraints. In this case, Sky's argument is that the redemption mechanism absorbed the demand without breaking the fixed-rate peg exchange.

CoinDesk investigation meets a counter-analysis

CoinDesk's report, published in the context of the same general period, relied on blockchain analytics research by Inca Digital. The investigation described $518 million in transactions involving wallets associated with hackers, sanctioned entities, and other threat actors over roughly five years.

CoinDesk further reported that about $101.9 million of the total was linked to North Korean actors, including wallets connected to the February 2025 Bybit hack.

Sky responded by pointing to a review by Block Analitica, which serves as a risk adviser to the Sky ecosystem. Block Analitica disputed what it characterized as the investigation's implied magnitude, arguing that the $518 million figure amounts to less than 0.06% of the more than $960 billion processed through Sky's peg stability modules.

The counter-analysis also raises questions about timing and attribution. Block Analitica said around two-thirds of the flagged activity occurred between 2021 and mid-2024, before Sky introduced its newer LitePSM system. In other words, it argues that a portion of the volume being scrutinized may not map cleanly to the current redemption architecture users interact with today.

On the North Korea linkage specifically, Block Analitica said some of the wallets identified by the investigation were several transactions removed from known addresses. It suggested that at least some wallets may have belonged to unrelated users rather than directly to the threat actors in question.

Block Analitica also noted that many transactions it flagged as“routed” passed through trading services such as 1inch, ParaSwap, and MetaMask Swaps. These platforms automatically route trades, which can make it harder to connect a specific on-chain wallet path to a single end user or intent.

USDS supply shrinks-peg holds-reserves remain the watchpoint

Alongside the investigation and the redemption day, Sky's stablecoin supply moved sharply. According to DefiLlama data, the number of USDS tokens in circulation fell by nearly 40% in a single day to about 3.2 billion tokens. Even with the contraction, Sky said USDS continued to trade at $1.

CoinDesk reported that a wallet associated with the crypto exchange Poloniex accounted for a significant portion of the withdrawals, though it was not clear whether the exchange itself was responsible for the activity.

Sky also provided reserve figures. Its financial dashboard states that as of Friday it held roughly $9.3 billion in assets backing its stablecoins, compared with around $6.11 billion in circulating USDS and DAI. The same dashboard showed about $93 million in reserves intended to cover potential losses.

These reserve metrics matter because they tie the operational claims to financial capacity. When a stablecoin issuer faces redemption pressure-whether due to investor exits, competitive dynamics, or perceived risk around stablecoin counterparts-market participants typically want to understand: (1) how quickly reserves can be converted, (2) whether the pegging mechanism remains functional under stress, and (3) what buffers exist to absorb losses or inefficiencies.

Cointelegraph attempted to obtain comment from the Sky Frontier Foundation but had not received a response by publication.

What to monitor next

The immediate question is whether USDS redemptions remain orderly as the dispute over allegedly illicit routing continues, and whether Sky's current redemption architecture-particularly LitePSM-can be consistently validated against both on-chain analytics and reserve performance. For investors, the most practical indicators to watch are the peg during redemption surges and ongoing transparency about PSM liquidity and reserve coverage as market scrutiny intensifies.

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