More Questions Arise About Israeli Role In Iran Dirty Bomb Story
Iranian officials condemned CNN's reporting that Iran was developing plans for a possible attack on members of the Trump administration, calling it a“fabricated narrative” and part of a“calculated disinformation campaign” by a pro-Israel media outlet.
As the Times reported, Israel shared intelligence alleging that Iran had plotted to use chemical agents against senior US officials as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed Trump to join him in launching a“four- to seven-day campaign of airstrikes against Iran.”
Near the end of the article, the Times reported:
The detail about Bessent suggests the two outlets may have been describing the same chemical threat. CNN reported that“threats from Iran also prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week.” The Times passage did not explicitly identify the source of the dirty bomb allegation.
CNN treated the purported threat with grave seriousness, writing that US officials had characterized it as“a signal of an alarming willingness to escalate by Iran” and saying it“shows that Tehran is now actively planning for potential attacks inside US territory.”
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