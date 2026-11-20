Euromax Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:33 PM EST - Euromax Resources Ltd.: Has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $5,691,440, through the issuance of 113,828,800 units of the Company, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant, each Unit issued at an offering price of C$0.05 per unit. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering. Euromax Resources Ltd. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.06.
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