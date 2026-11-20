Ameritrust Financial Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:37 PM EST - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.: Today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Revenue was $1,104,979, up 169% from $411,257 in Q3 2025 and up 25% from $885,065 in Q2 2026, with revenue growing in each successive quarter of 2026. Net loss of $4,202,109 (Q3 2025 – $2,988,439). AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. shares V are trading down $0.015 at $0.14.
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