Sucro Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:40 PM EST - Sucro Limited: Today announced financial results for the months ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Net income was $18.5 million for the quarter, up 20.2% from $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2025; $32.0 million year to date, compared to $29.4 million in the first nine months of 2025. Sucro Limited shares V are trading up $0.33 at $9.30.
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