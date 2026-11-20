Russia Launches Massive Attack On DTEK TPP, Forcing It To Halt Generation
“Russia has launched a massive attack on one of the DTEK thermal power plants. The plant has suspended electricity generation,” the statement said.
According to the company, the equipment sustained significant damage.Read also: Russian strikes damage Ukrenergo substations, emergency outages imposed in two regions
As Ukrinform reported, following Russia's massive overnight and morning attack on November 20, Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their electricity generation capacity. A gradual return to normal operations will take place once the damaged power grids have been restored.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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