MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source at the Élysée Palace familiar with the arrangements for the upcoming talks told an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We want to be both consistent and effective. This requires working with all our partners. The Coalition of the Willing, a specially established mechanism, already allows us to involve most of them in discussions. The North Atlantic Council is also one possible format, since NATO is involved in our work. And, of course, the European Council is another such format,” the source explained.

According to the source, none of these formats excludes the others. However, it is important for European countries to establish a coordination mechanism that will prevent their positions from becoming fragmented.

“At a certain point, the process needs to be streamlined to make the dialogue practically manageable. We must also ensure that neither the Americans nor the Russians can use the diversity of European positions and formats as a pretext for sidelining us from the negotiations,” the source stressed.

Following the Berlin meeting, European countries have now received clear confirmation from U.S. representatives that their participation in the negotiation process is necessary.

“In Abu Dhabi, we worked very intensively with the Americans and Ukrainians to bring our positions closer together so that we could deliver a common message to the Russian authorities. That message now needs further refinement. Our experts are already working on it,” the source added.

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According to the source, special working groups have already been established to prepare for the next stage of negotiations. They include representatives of the United States, Ukraine and European partners, including Italy and Poland, as well as NATO and European institutions. This coordination mechanism is tentatively referred to as E5.

“We have set up working groups to examine the negotiating documents in detail so that, during the next round of talks, most likely in Abu Dhabi, we can all speak with one voice. By then, we expect everyone to have done their part. There will be no new round of negotiations unless it includes European participation,” sources close to the organization of the talks emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a visit by European advisers to Moscow would be a mistake and would not help bring the war to an end.