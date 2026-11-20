MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the UAE comes closer to celebrating 55 years since its union, Dubai is gearing up for city-wide celebrations and experiences for residents and visitors.

Kicking off on November 26 and running till December 6, there are multiple new additions to this year's festivities. This includes a 1,600-drone light show at two locations, a family-focused celebration at City Centre Mirdif and a community-led attempt to build the largest UAE flag from Lego bricks at Mall of the Emirates.

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Also, for those visiting to see the iconic Burj Khalifa, a special projection is set to light up the 828m-tall tower on December 1, 2 and 3, running hourly from 6.45pm. And for someone looking to enjoy the Dubai Fountain show, they'll be able to catch the UAE flag appearing before each show begins on those days.

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Here's a quick look at the concerts, performances, activities, shopping offers and special dining experiences at destinations across Dubai:

Major events

Eid Al Etihad Light Show: On December 2 and 3, 1,600 drones will form the UAE flag and national symbols over Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR, with shows at 8pm and 10pm. Bluewaters Island will also have Ayala and Harbiya performances.

Balqees and Mohammed Al Shehhi Live at Festival Bay: Dubai Festival City Mall will host Balqees on Tuesday, December 1 and Al Shehhi on Wednesday, December 2, with fireworks each night. Doors will open at 7pm and concerts will start at 9pm. Free passes are available, but participants need to register for each night.

Build history: Mall of the Emirates and Lego Certified Stores is inviting visitors to build sections of what could be the largest UAE flag made of Lego, in a Guinness World Records attempt. The finished flag will be unveiled December 2 and will stay on display.

Family and community celebrations

City Centre Mirdif: Central Galleria will run Emirati cultural moments, family workshops, activities and photo opportunities from November 30 to December 3.

Eid Al Etihad City Lighting Decoration: From November 25 to December 6, festive lighting will be up all day along Al Seef, Sheikh Zayed Road (near Crowne Plaza), Al Mustaqbal Bridge and Street, Zabeel Street, Jumeirah Street and Al Khawaneej Street (including near Quranic Park).

Eid Al Etihad Village, City Walk: Free entry from December 1 to 3, 4pm to 10pm, with cultural performances, heritage experiences and family workshops. On December 2, a free Yara concert will take place at the Central Fountain from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Traditional bands: From December 1 to 3, bands will perform Emirati music and dance at Souq Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Mall of the Emirates, Deira City Centre and Hatta Wadi Hub.

Hatta Wadi Hub Winter Festival: On December 2 and 3, there will be outdoor activities, food stalls, children's workshops, light installations and illuminated trails, plus the zipline, wall climbing and a new padel court. A free 65-minute Candlelight concert of patriotic music will be held on December 2.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library: On November 27 from 4pm to 9pm, the outdoor area will offer a petting zone, date harvesting, falconry, camel racing, rope pulling, an electronic car race, pottery painting and live cooking. Entry will be free with registration at the official website.

Yalsa National Day Pop-Up, Dar Wasl: Running from November 28 to December 2, daily 4pm to midnight, it will offer local fashion, beauty and accessories brands, food pop-ups, performances, henna and a photo booth. Painting and dukhoon-making workshops are available. Entry will be free, though some activities are chargeable.

Mercato Mall: Free entertainment from December 1 to 3. December 2 will have Al Ayala performances and a falcon photo opportunity; December 1 and 3 will feature acrobatic dancers and roaming performers. Henna, UAE Bingo and children's workshops will run throughout, and flags will be handed out on December 1 and 3.

Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej: From December 1 to 3, visitors can enjoy decorations, Ayala performances and offers from retailers and restaurants.

Global Village: Open till 1am from November 27 to December 4, visitors can experience the UAE Glory and Pride operetta, Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat performances, a drone show on December 2 and 3, and local products and treats such as ragag and luqaimat.

National Day at The Ripe Market: With a Dh5 entry at Dubai Police Academy Park, visitors can enjoy Ayala dancing, a Dubai Police supercar display, a Tesla light show, the Arabian Princess Show, canvas painting, cookie decorating, henna, face painting, dance workshops and live music.

Landmarks and shows

Burj Khalifa projection show: From December 1 to 3, the show will run hourly from 6.45pm.

Dubai Fountain: The UAE flag will appear before every show, every 30 minutes from 5.30pm to 11pm.

Dubai Frame: It will be lit in the colours of the UAE flag on December 2, from 6pm to 7pm.

Festival Bay projection: At Dubai Festival City Mall, the projection will run from December 1 to 4 at 8pm and is open to the public. It traces the UAE's journey from its founding to today.

Fursan Al Emarat Air Show: At Kite Beach on November 29, from 4.15pm to 5.15pm, the show is open to the public, with interactive displays and activations.

Arts and theatre

Observers of Change: Art from the UAE: At Etihad Museum until December 10, the exhibition will feature 70+ works from the Barjeel Art Foundation, organised by Dubai Culture, including photography, sculpture, installation and mixed media.

Cinderella Show: At New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, from December 5 to 24, the show will feature a West End cast and snow inside the theatre. Tickets are Dh150 on Platinumlist.

Concerts, comedy and live entertainment

Atif Aslam: At Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, November 27 at 7pm. Tickets start from Dh200.

Wasla Festival: At Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai, on Saturday, November 28 from 4.30pm. Headliner Marcel Khalife will be joined by Le Trio Joubran, TootArd and Fatima. Tickets are Dh350 for Bronze, Dh550 for Silver and Dh750 for Gold on Platinumlist.

Trevor Noah Live: At Dubai Opera on November 25, 26, 28 and 29 at 8pm. The show is open to ages 16 and over, with tickets from Dh295 on Platinumlist.

Islam Fawzy Live: Ana Wel Khabeer W Hawak: An unscripted show with Yasmine Ebeid at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on November 27 at 9pm. Tickets start from Dh150.

Boris Brejcha, Soho Garden Festival: At Soho Garden Meydan on Friday, November 27. Tickets start from Dh250 on Platinumlist.

Hala Mohanlal: The Complete Lalettan Show: At Coca-Cola Arena on December 2 at 6pm, the four-hour show will feature music, dance, comedy and guest appearances. Tickets range from Dh200 to Dh2,500.

Secondhand Serenade: The Long Night Tour: At Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai, a full-band show will mark 20 years of the album 'Awake'. Tickets are Dh199 for General Admission and Dh299 for Golden Circle on Platinumlist.

Sport, fitness and outdoors

Emirates Dubai 7s: At The Sevens Stadium from November 27 to 29, the event will feature rugby, netball, cricket and fitness. Melanie C will play a DJ set on November 28 and Jax Jones on November 29 at Beats on 2. Weekend passes are available on Platinumlist.

HYROX: At Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, on November 27 and 28, the race will combine running with functional workout stations, for all fitness levels.

Ultra Trail Dubai: Runners will tackle mountain trails in Hatta, with short races for beginners, tougher courses for experienced runners and a mini trail for kids.

Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO: At The Gate, DIFC, the session will close the Dubai Fitness Challenge with breathwork, a sound bath and a yoga session.

DP World ILT20: Six teams will play at Dubai International Stadium and other UAE venues from November 21 to December 20 in the tournament's fifth season. Tickets start from Dh10.

Dubai International Boat Show: At Dubai Harbour, with tickets from Dh60.

World Triathlon Women's Cup Dubai: At Al Mamzar Beach Park on December 6. Tickets range from Dh240 to Dh599.

Evenings for couples

Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf, À La Française: At Dubai Opera on November 27 at 8.30pm. Tickets are Dh355 for Silver, Dh455 for Gold, Dh555 for Platinum and Dh755 for VIP.

Bolshoi Theatre UAE tour: At Dubai Opera, The Tsar's Bride (Rimsky-Korsakov) will be performed on December 2 at 7pm, followed by the Bolshoi Theatre Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Valery Gergiev, on December 3 at 8pm.

Alone in the Universe: A Russian-language play at Meyana Theatre. Tickets range from Dh550 to Dh1,350.

Shopping offers

Eid Al Etihad offers: From November 30 to December 3, shoppers can get up to 75 per cent off in stores and online. Participating brands include Adidas, Foot Locker, The Body Shop, Ted Baker, Swarovski, ECCO and Accessorize. Adidas has 'Buy One Get One Free' on selected items, Matalan has Buy One Get One Free on everything, Psycho Bunny has any three selected tees and polos for Dh599, and Victoria's Secret has mists and lotions three for Dh99. On November 30 only, MAC has 'Buy 2 Get 1 Free' on selected items, Shake Shack gives a free Birthday Cake Shake with a spend of Dh100 or more, and Dr Vranjes opens its Aura member prices from Dh99. Terms and conditions apply.

Shopping offers

Flavours of the Union: From November 26 to December 6, restaurants across the city will offer flag-themed desserts, complimentary gahwa and special menus, with listings on Talabat DineOut.

Andaliman (One&Only One Za'abeel) will serve a complimentary dadar gulung, Vietnamese Foodies will offer a crème caramel with date syrup, The Garden (Address Downtown) will pair henna and Arabic coffee with UAE-inspired cakes, and The Patisserie (Address Creek Harbour) will serve an Emirati-inspired afternoon tea.

The Emirati Chef's Table, Founders Series: Until November 30, the series will spotlight 12 homegrown chefs and food entrepreneurs, with dishes available at Eatopi - Dubai Hills Mall and Eatopi - One Central.

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