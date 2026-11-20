MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov held meetings with representatives of Oklahoma State University, Langston University, and the University of Maryland during his visit to the United States.

The minister announced this on social media platform X.

The meetings focused on the implementation of a joint dual-degree program between the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Oklahoma State University. It was noted that the first student exchange is scheduled to take place next year.

The parties also discussed expanding inter-university cooperation, increasing the number of academic disciplines covered by the dual-degree program, and strengthening research and academic ties.

As part of his visit, Majnun Mammadov familiarized himself with the activities and research conducted by the American Institute for Goat Research, which operates under Langston University. The sides exchanged views on scientific and practical achievements in goat farming, opportunities for sharing expertise, and the implementation of joint research projects.

During his visit to the University of Maryland's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the minister also familiarized himself with the activities of the Digital and Precision Agriculture Laboratory.

A presentation provided information on research into the application of artificial intelligence technologies in agriculture, optimization of irrigation schedules, and the early detection and diagnosis of plant diseases.

The minister noted that these areas of cooperation would help expand the international ties of Azerbaijan's higher education institutions, introduce modern approaches to agricultural education, and strengthen the country's scientific potential in priority areas of agriculture.