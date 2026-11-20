Ogden, UT, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bull Soda Rise has presented formulation information for Bull Soda Rise Gummies, a multi-ingredient dietary supplement described as being intended for adult male wellness routines. The product information identifies a combination of vitamins, minerals, amino acid compounds and botanical ingredients, including Panax ginseng, maca root and rhodiola extracts.

The Bull Soda Rise formulation is presented in a gummy format, with one gummy constituting a serving and 30 servings listed per container. According to the supplied Supplement Facts information, each serving contains 10 calories, 3 grams of total carbohydrates and 2 grams of total sugars, all of which are identified as added sugars.









The formulation also contains vitamin B3, vitamin B6, zinc, L-carnitine, L-citrulline and grape seed extract, alongside a 200 mg proprietary botanical blend.

The ingredient disclosure provides a basis for examining the composition of Bull Soda Rise Gummies, the nutritional roles of their listed components and the limitations of available research concerning multi-ingredient dietary supplements.

The product is associated with male vitality positioning and Texas ranch-inspired branding. These descriptions concern the product's intended audience and marketing identity; they do not establish that the supplement improves testosterone levels, sexual performance, endurance or any other specific health outcome.

The information presented here focuses on the disclosed formulation rather than unverified performance claims.

Bull Soda Rise Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Bull Soda Rise is described as a dietary supplement

The product's gummy format distinguishes its method of consumption from conventional tablets, powders and capsules. Each serving consists of one gummy, with 30 servings identified per container.

Bull Soda Rise Gummies contain several categories of ingredients that have different nutritional or physiological roles.

The vitamin components include niacin, also known as vitamin B3, and vitamin B6, listed as pyridoxine. Both nutrients participate in established metabolic processes, although their inclusion in a supplement does not necessarily produce additional benefits in individuals who already obtain adequate amounts through their diets.

Zinc is included as zinc citrate. Zinc is an essential mineral involved in normal immune function, protein synthesis and numerous enzymatic processes.

The formula also identifies L-carnitine and L-citrulline. These compounds have been investigated in different areas of nutrition and exercise physiology, but findings from studies of individual ingredients cannot automatically be applied to the finished Bull Soda Rise product.

Botanical ingredients include grape seed extract, Panax ginseng, maca root and rhodiola.

The three latter extracts appear within a proprietary blend totaling 200 mg per serving.

This combination represents a multi-ingredient formulation rather than a single-nutrient supplement. Evaluating such products requires attention to individual ingredient quantities, extract specifications, potential interactions and the availability of studies involving the complete formulation.

Bull Soda Rise Ingredients: Vitamins, Minerals and Amino Acid Compounds

The supplied ingredient information identifies six individually quantified vitamins, minerals and other compounds outside the proprietary blend.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin) - 25 mg

Niacin is a water-soluble B vitamin that contributes to normal energy metabolism through its role in the formation of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and related coenzymes.

The Bull Soda Rise formula

Niacin is involved in cellular processes throughout the body, including reactions associated with carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism.

However, these established nutritional functions should not be interpreted as evidence that a supplement containing niacin increases physical stamina, sexual performance or testosterone concentrations.

The listed quantity also warrants attention because some supplemental forms of niacin can cause flushing and other adverse effects. The exact chemical form and individual health circumstances are relevant to safety assessment.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) - 2 mg

Vitamin B6 participates in amino acid metabolism, neurotransmitter synthesis and normal immune function.

Bull Soda Rise Gummies list 2 mg of vitamin B6 per serving.

Vitamin B6 is commonly obtained from foods including poultry, fish, potatoes, legumes and fortified grain products.

Although vitamin B6 has recognized physiological functions, additional supplementation does not necessarily improve energy, mood or performance in individuals without a deficiency.

Consumers taking multiple supplements should consider their combined vitamin B6 intake, particularly when products are used over extended periods.

Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) - 1.5 mg

Zinc is an essential trace mineral required for numerous biological functions.

The Bull Soda Rise label information identifies 1.5 mg of zinc per serving, supplied as zinc citrate.

Zinc contributes to normal immune function, DNA synthesis, wound healing and reproductive physiology.

Research has examined relationships between zinc deficiency and hormonal function. However, correcting a deficiency is not equivalent to demonstrating that additional zinc increases testosterone in individuals with adequate zinc status.

The relatively small quantity listed in this formulation should be considered alongside an individual's overall dietary intake.

L-Carnitine - 25 mg

L-carnitine is involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can undergo oxidation.

The Bull Soda Rise formulation identifies 25 mg of L-carnitine per gummy.

L-carnitine occurs naturally in the body and is also obtained from foods, particularly animal-derived products.

Scientific investigations have examined supplemental L-carnitine in relation to exercise metabolism and certain clinical conditions.

Nevertheless, results depend on the population studied, the dosage, the duration of supplementation and the outcome measured.

The presence of 25 mg in Bull Soda Rise Gummies does not establish that the finished product improves endurance, recovery or reproductive health.

L-Citrulline - 35 mg

L-citrulline is a nonessential amino acid involved in the urea cycle and the body's production of arginine.

Arginine can serve as a substrate for nitric oxide synthesis, a physiological process involved in vascular signaling.

Bull Soda Rise lists 35 mg of L-citrulline per serving.

Studies examining L-citrulline have used varying quantities and study designs. Research involving substantially different doses cannot establish the effects of this particular gummy formulation.

The ingredient's presence should therefore be understood as a statement of composition rather than proof of a specific circulatory or performance benefit.

Grape Seed Extract (20:1) - 25 mg

Grape seed extract is derived from grape seeds and may contain polyphenolic compounds, including proanthocyanidins.

The Bull Soda Rise formulation lists 25 mg of grape seed extract with a stated 20:1 extraction ratio.

An extraction ratio describes a relationship between starting botanical material and the resulting extract. It does not, by itself, establish the concentration of any particular active compound.

Research involving grape seed extract has examined antioxidant activity and selected cardiovascular outcomes.

However, extract composition, standardization and study conditions vary.

The disclosed 20:1 ratio should not be treated as evidence of clinical potency or effectiveness.

Bull Soda Rise Botanical Proprietary Blend: Three Extracts

A central component of Bull Soda Rise Gummies is a proprietary blend totaling 200 mg per serving.

The supplied formulation identifies three botanical extracts within this blend:

The 200 mg quantity applies to the combined blend rather than to each individual ingredient.

The exact amount of each botanical extract has not been provided.

This distinction is important because clinical research typically examines defined preparations at specified doses. Without individual quantities and standardization details, comparisons between the Bull Soda Rise formulation and published studies remain limited.

Panax Ginseng Extract (20:1)

Panax ginseng is a botanical species used in traditional medicine and investigated in contemporary research.

Its constituents include compounds known as ginsenosides.

Research has explored ginseng preparations in areas such as fatigue, cognitive function and aspects of sexual health.

However, study findings are not uniform, and results from a particular standardized extract cannot necessarily be generalized to other preparations.

The Bull Soda Rise ingredient information identifies a 20:1 extract but does not specify its ginsenoside content.

Consequently, the available formulation information is insufficient to determine whether the extract corresponds to preparations examined in clinical trials.

Maca Root Extract (20:1)

Maca, botanically known as Lepidium meyenii, is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andean region of South America.

Its root has been used as a food ingredient and has also been investigated in human supplementation studies.

Some research has explored maca in relation to subjective sexual desire and other wellness outcomes, but the evidence remains limited by study size, preparation differences and methodological considerations.

The Bull Soda Rise formula identifies maca root extract with a 20:1 extraction ratio.

The information supplied does not specify the individual maca quantity within the proprietary blend.

No conclusion about the finished supplement's effectiveness can be drawn solely from maca's inclusion.

Rhodiola Extract (20:1)

Rhodiola is a botanical ingredient associated with research concerning fatigue, stress-related symptoms and exercise performance.

Studies commonly investigate specific Rhodiola preparations, often identified by botanical species and standardized constituent concentrations.

The Bull Soda Rise information lists Rhodiola Extract (20:1), but it does not identify the species or provide standardization percentages.

These omissions limit direct comparisons with published clinical research.

Consumers and healthcare professionals evaluating botanical supplements may benefit from access to more complete information about species identification, extract standardization and individual ingredient amounts.

Bull Soda Rise Supplement Facts and Label Information

The following table reproduces the quantities provided for Bull Soda Rise Gummies.

Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1 Gummy

Servings Per Container: 30

Nutrient or Ingredient Amount Per Serving Calories 10 Total Carbohydrate 3 g Total Sugars 2 g Includes Added Sugars 2 g Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) 25 mg Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine) 2 mg Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) 1.5 mg L-Carnitine 25 mg L-Citrulline 35 mg Grape Seed Extract (20:1) 25 mg Proprietary Blend 200 mg

Proprietary Blend Components



Panax Ginseng Extract (20:1)

Maca Root Extract (20:1) Rhodiola Extract (20:1)

Label clarification: Percent Daily Values were not supplied in the source information and are therefore not reproduced here. A complete regulatory Supplement Facts panel may require additional information, including applicable Daily Value percentages and other mandatory labeling elements.

The three botanical extracts are counted within the 200 mg proprietary blend and should not be interpreted as three separate 200 mg quantities.

The complete list of inactive ingredients, including sweeteners, flavoring agents, gelling ingredients and other manufacturing components, was not provided.

Bull Soda Rise Gummies and Ingredient Research Considerations

Scientific interpretation of multi-ingredient dietary supplements

For Bull Soda Rise, the supplied information describes ingredient identity and quantity but does not include a clinical trial evaluating the complete gummy formulation.

Research on vitamins, minerals, amino acid compounds and botanical extracts may provide useful background information. Nevertheless, the results of individual ingredient studies cannot establish the safety or effectiveness of a combination product.

Several factors influence how research findings should be interpreted.

Dosage is one consideration. Studies may examine ingredient quantities that differ substantially from those appearing in commercial products.

Preparation is another. Botanical extracts can vary in their chemical composition according to plant species, growing conditions, extraction methods and standardization practices.

Study population also matters. Results obtained from participants with a diagnosed deficiency or a particular medical condition may not apply to generally healthy adults.

Outcome measurement is equally important. Changes in laboratory measurements, subjective questionnaire responses and clinically meaningful health outcomes are not interchangeable.

The Bull Soda Rise ingredient disclosure provides a starting point for assessing these questions, but it does not resolve them.

Additional evidence would be required before making product-specific claims concerning male vitality, physical performance, hormone levels or sexual health.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Dietary supplements can contain biologically active substances, and their safety depends on factors extending beyond the presence of familiar vitamins or plant extracts.

Bull Soda Rise Gummies contain several ingredients that consumers may also encounter in other nutritional products.

Combining multiple supplements can increase total exposure to certain nutrients or botanical compounds.

Niacin may cause adverse effects depending on its form, dosage and individual susceptibility.

Botanical ingredients such as Panax ginseng may interact with certain medications. People taking prescription drugs, including anticoagulants or medicines affecting blood glucose, should discuss supplement use with a qualified healthcare professional.

Individuals with existing medical conditions should also seek individualized advice before using multi-ingredient products.

The supplied Bull Soda Rise information does not include a complete warning statement, allergen declaration, manufacturing information or independent laboratory testing results.

These details should be confirmed from the finished product packaging and manufacturer documentation.

Consumers should not interpret dietary supplement labeling as a substitute for medical evaluation, particularly when experiencing persistent fatigue, sexual dysfunction or other symptoms that may have an underlying medical cause.

Dietary supplements are not intended to replace a balanced diet, appropriate physical activity, adequate sleep or prescribed medical treatment.

Bull Soda Rise Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Ingredient transparency is an important consideration when assessing multi-ingredient supplements.

The Bull Soda Rise disclosure identifies the quantities of six individual vitamins, minerals and other compounds, along with the total weight of its three-extract botanical blend.

This provides some information about the composition of the finished product.

However, the proprietary blend does not disclose individual quantities for Panax ginseng, maca and rhodiola.

The supplied information also omits the standardization percentages of the botanical extracts.

For example, a statement identifying a 20:1 extract does not establish the amount of ginsenosides, polyphenols or other specific constituents present in a serving.

More detailed ingredient documentation could help healthcare professionals and researchers assess the relationship between the formulation and existing evidence.

Other relevant information includes product batch identification, shelf life, manufacturing location, quality-control procedures and any available third-party testing documentation.

No such testing results were included in the supplied materials, and none should be presumed.

The Bull Soda Rise formulation illustrates why ingredient disclosure and evidence assessment should be treated as related but distinct matters.

A complete ingredient list can describe what a product contains without demonstrating that the combination produces a particular health outcome.

Bull Soda Rise Gummies: Nutritional Information and Added Sugars

The gummy format introduces nutritional considerations that may be less prominent with conventional capsules.

According to the supplied Supplement Facts information, one Bull Soda Rise gummy contains 10 calories and 3 grams of total carbohydrates.

The product also contains 2 grams of total sugars, all identified as added sugars.

For individuals monitoring added sugar consumption, this information forms part of the overall dietary assessment.

The amount of sugar in a single serving should be considered within the context of total daily intake rather than evaluated in isolation.

The disclosed nutritional information does not establish the product's suitability for people with diabetes or other conditions requiring individualized dietary management.

The full inactive ingredient list would also be relevant for consumers with food allergies, sensitivities or particular dietary restrictions.

The gummy's serving format may influence how consumers incorporate the supplement into their routines, but convenience does not demonstrate effectiveness.

Bull Soda Rise and the Texas Ranch Male Vitality Positioning

The supplied product description associates Bull Soda Rise with Texas ranch-inspired male vitality positioning.

This branding language identifies a proposed audience and thematic identity rather than a scientifically defined health category.

The term male vitality may be interpreted in different ways, including general energy, physical wellness, reproductive health or sexual function.

These outcomes involve different physiological processes and require different forms of clinical evidence.

The presence of nutrients involved in normal metabolism does not demonstrate that a supplement improves all of these outcomes.

Likewise, the inclusion of botanical extracts historically associated with traditional wellness practices does not establish that the finished formula has been clinically validated.

The Bull Soda Rise information does not identify a Texas manufacturing facility, Texas-based company headquarters or a verified relationship with ranching organizations.

Accordingly, the Texas ranch description should be understood as product positioning unless additional documentation establishes a specific geographic connection.

Clear distinctions between branding, ingredient composition and demonstrated health effects are important for accurate consumer communication.

Bull Soda Rise Gummies Availability and Launch Information

Bull Soda Rise Gummies

The available information identifies the product's serving format and formulation but does not establish a verified commercial launch date, retail distribution schedule, manufacturer address or geographic availability.

No pricing, purchase instructions or promotional offers are included in this release.

Additional confirmation from the responsible company would be necessary to substantiate the timing and scope of the introduction.

Information concerning manufacturing standards, product registration where applicable, quality testing and distribution arrangements would also provide useful context for the announcement.

Until those details are confirmed, the product introduction should be characterized as a formulation disclosure rather than evidence of a completed national or regional market launch.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bull Soda Rise

What is Bull Soda Rise?

Bull Soda Rise is described as a multi-ingredient dietary supplement presented in gummy form. Its disclosed formulation contains vitamins, zinc, amino acid compounds and botanical extracts.

What are Bull Soda Rise Gummies?

Bull Soda Rise Gummies are the gummy-format product associated with the formulation. The supplied information lists one gummy per serving and 30 servings per container.

Which vitamins are included?

The product lists vitamin B3 at 25 mg and vitamin B6 at 2 mg per serving.

Does the formulation contain zinc?

Yes. The disclosed amount is 1.5 mg of zinc, supplied as zinc citrate.

What is the proprietary blend?

The proprietary blend totals 200 mg per serving and contains Panax ginseng extract, maca root extract and rhodiola extract.

Are the individual botanical quantities disclosed?

No. The supplied formulation identifies the combined 200 mg amount but does not provide the separate weight of each extract.

Does Bull Soda Rise contain L-citrulline?

Yes. The disclosed quantity is 35 mg per serving. The formula also lists 25 mg of L-carnitine.

Are Bull Soda Rise Gummies sugar-free?

No. The supplied nutritional information identifies 2 grams of total sugars per gummy, including 2 grams of added sugars.

Has Bull Soda Rise been clinically tested?

No clinical study of the finished product was provided with the formulation information. The inclusion of individually researched ingredients does not establish that the complete supplement has been clinically tested.

Is the product intended to treat a medical condition?

The supplied materials describe the product as a dietary supplement. They do not establish that it is approved or intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

What should consumers consider before using it?

Consumers should examine the complete product label, review potential interactions with medications and seek professional medical guidance when appropriate.

About Bull Soda Rise

Bull Soda Rise is the product name associated with a gummy dietary supplement

The supplied formulation describes a one-gummy serving with 30 servings per container. Its ingredients include niacin, vitamin B6, zinc, L-carnitine, L-citrulline, grape seed extract and a proprietary botanical blend containing Panax ginseng, maca root and rhodiola.