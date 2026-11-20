MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California prepares for a new governor, affordability remains a central concern for residents across the state. The cost of providing reliable water service is an important part of that conversation. Aging infrastructure, climate extremes and evolving water demands create mounting challenges for local water agencies working to maintain safe, reliable and affordable water supplies for their communities.

Californians also recognize the importance of securing a reliable and affordable water future. Recent public opinion research found that 93 percent of California voters consider safe, reliable water supplies critical to achieving the state's goals.

More than 100 water agencies and organizations across California have joined the Association of California Water Agencies' (ACWA) Vision for Our Water Future initiative, demonstrating broad statewide support for addressing these challenges and elevating water as a priority for California's next governor and state leadership. The growing coalition represents communities throughout California, bringing together agencies with unique responsibilities, regional challenges and water management needs. Despite these differences, they share a common recognition that California's water future requires collaboration and a coordinated approach to addressing the state's most pressing water challenges.

“Reaching more than 100 partners is an important milestone for this initiative,” said Karla Nemeth, ACWA executive director.“Affordability is front and center for California voters, and water is a driver of that. Water agencies across the state recognize the importance of working together to advance solutions that support communities, the economy and the environment for generations to come.”

Launched earlier this year, Vision for Our Water Future provides a framework for advancing water priorities in California. ACWA is currently expanding the framework to a set of detailed recommendations that will be presented to Governor-elect Xavier Bacerra in early 2027.

To learn more about Vision for Our Water Future and view the growing list of partners, visit .

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387