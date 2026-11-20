MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 1,058 patients served, 18 in-network insurance contracts, and $150,000 raised for local causes highlight five years of addiction and mental health treatment.

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Valley Spring Recovery Center is celebrating five years of providing addiction treatment and mental healthcare, marking a period in which the organization has served 1,058 patients, secured more than 18 in-network insurance contracts, and helped raise $150,000 for local causes. The anniversary comes as Valley Spring prepares to open additional locations and expand into adolescent behavioral healthcare.Over the past five years, Valley Spring has expanded its outpatient services to include dedicated mental health programming, psychiatric care, and both in-person and virtual treatment options. These services give patients more ways to receive care while maintaining connections to their families, work, and daily responsibilities.“Growth matters when it translates into someone being able to get the care they need,” said Michael O'Sullivan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Valley Spring Recovery Center.“Every insurance contract, new service, and community partnership represents another opportunity to reach a person or family who might otherwise struggle to find help.”Five Years of MilestonesValley Spring's anniversary highlights progress across treatment access, clinical services, and community involvement:- 1,058 patients served through addiction treatment and mental health services supporting individuals and families throughout New Jersey and Southern New York.- More than 18 in-network insurance contracts with national insurers and regional health plans, expanding opportunities for patients to access treatment through their existing benefits.- Expanded outpatient programming, including dedicated mental health services, psychiatric care, and virtual treatment options.$150,000 raised for local causes, with Valley Spring helping support Alumni in Recovery, Run 4 Recovery, and initiatives benefiting Bergen County youth and local municipalities.- Community and referral relationships with schools, unions, employer groups, municipalities, government agencies, and health systems to help people navigate treatment options.- Continued alumni engagement, including a dedicated app connecting former patients with recovery resources, events, peer support, and the Valley Spring community.- Alongside the expansion of its clinical services, Valley Spring has invested in care coordination and opportunities for patients to remain connected after treatment. Its alumni app provides an ongoing point of contact with recovery resources and community activities as former patients move forward in their daily lives.“Our responsibility to the people we serve doesn't end at discharge,” O'Sullivan said.“We want to create lasting opportunities for connection and support as they move forward with their lives.”Valley Spring's community outreach complements that work through education and referral coordination with organizations across New Jersey and Southern New York. These relationships help connect individuals and families with appropriate care and extend the organization's reach beyond its treatment programs.Valley Spring plans to build on its first five years by opening additional locations and introducing services for adolescents and their families. The organization will continue investing in clinical programming, staff development, technology, and community relationships to support that expansion.“This anniversary belongs to the patients and families who have trusted us, the team delivering care every day, and the partners who have helped us build,” O'Sullivan said.“We're proud of the first five years, and we have no intention of standing still. There are more communities to serve and more families who need access to quality care.”About Valley Spring Recovery CenterValley Spring Recovery Center is a CARF-accredited addiction and mental health treatment provider based in Norwood, New Jersey. The organization offers adult outpatient treatment, psychiatric services, and in-person and virtual programming, serving individuals and families throughout New Jersey and Southern New York. Through an expanding network of insurance, community partnerships, and ongoing alumni engagement, Valley Spring works to make behavioral healthcare more accessible and support lasting recovery.

Paul Roeser

Valley Spring Recovery Center

+1 5184104015

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Valley Spring Recovery Center Marks Five Years of Care, Expands Insurance Access and Plans New Locations News Provided By Brand North November 20, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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