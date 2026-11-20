MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tool helps undecided people navigate options and understand their risk factors

Washington, DC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With flu cases on the rise nationwide, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) announces the release of a new Flu Vaccine Decision Aid. AAFA designed the tool to help people with chronic allergic, immunologic, and respiratory diseases decide if they should get the vaccine this year. The decision aid is endorsed by the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), and the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

According to the November 7, 2026, Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there have been at least 2,600,000 illnesses, 36,000 hospitalizations, and 2,100 deaths (including five children) associated with flu so far this season.

Getting the flu vaccine lowers your risk of severe flu, needing hospital care, dying from flu, and passing flu to others. The Flu Vaccine Decision Aid is available for download at aafa.org/flu or directly via this link: Should I Get a Flu Vaccine This Year: A Decision Aid November 2026. People can print or use the aid digitally to walk through steps to assess risk and benefits.

The decision aid is designed for:

People who are unsure if they want to get the flu vaccine this year

People who have been told that they are at high risk for a more severe case of flu or with family members at high risk

People worried they could have a severe case of flu, or pass it to a loved one

People who have had side effects from the flu vaccine in the past, and wonder if it is worth trying again

People who had the flu in the past, even though they got the vaccine, and wonder if it is worth getting the vaccine this year

“As many as one in five people in the U.S. get the flu each flu season, and in the 2024-25 flu season, over one million people needed hospital stays for the flu,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. "People with asthma are at greater risk of serious complications from the flu. In fact, our 2026 Asthma Capitals® Report shows asthma-related emergency department (ED) visits tend to be higher during peak flu season (December through March). Our new tool can be used by anyone who is evaluating their plan to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

AAFA's Asthma Capitals report showed a strong correlation between flu-related ED visits and asthma-related ED visits, with a notable spike beginning in December. The report also offered evidence of a correlation between low vaccination rates for respiratory vaccines and increased asthma-related ED visits and hospitalizations. Two of this year's top twenty Asthma Capitals (Lakeland, FL and Fresno, CA) were among the areas with the lowest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 and flu.

In addition to lung disease (like asthma and COPD), high risk conditions for influenza include cancer, stroke, kidney disease, liver disease, heart disease, cystic fibrosis, dementia, Parkinson's disease, diabetes, disabilities, HIV infection, mental health conditions, tuberculosis (TB), pregnancy, overweight, high blood pressure, immunocompromised, organ transplant, current or former smoker, neurologic conditions, metabolic disorders, children/adolescents on aspirin therapy, and persons with impaired muscle or lung function who struggle to cough, swallow, or clear fluids.

Flu vaccines are available as a shot or a nasal spray. Either option is safe - you cannot get the flu from either type of flu vaccine. Common side effects of the shot may include your arm feeling sore, your skin changing color at the shot site, or feeling a bit ill. Very rare side effects include muscle weakness (Guillain-Barré syndrome) or an allergic reaction. With the spray, side effects include runny nose, fever, cough, and sore throat. The nasal spray version of the flu vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine and should not be used by people with immune deficiencies. It is also important that all members of their family or other household contacts avoid the nasal spray flu vaccine.

Hospital systems, clinics, community health centers, and departments of health are encouraged to add AAFA's vaccine decision aids to their patient education libraries. Contact AAFA for interest in adding its decision aids to electronic health record systems or for other licensing requests: aafa.org/contact



Press Contact:

Andy Spears

Senior Public Relations Manager

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

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About AAF A

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people affected by asthma and allergic diseases through support, advocacy, education, and research. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

About AAAAI

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders. Visit aaaai.org to learn more.

About ACAAI

ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,500 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Twitter/X.



About CHEST

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion advanced clinical practice, education, communication, and research in chest medicine. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 18,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. For information about the CHEST and its family of journals, including the flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.

Attachments



AAFA's Flu Vaccine Decision Aid Prevent Asthma Emergencies

CONTACT: Andy Spears Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America 2029741223...