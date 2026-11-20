MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roofers LLC returns to Greenville with a centrally located office, reinforcing its commitment to expert roofing services for homeowners and businesses across Greenville, Anderson, and Spartanburg counties and surrounding communities.

Greenville, SC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roofers LLC has officially relocated its office from Piedmont back to the heart of Greenville, South Carolina, strengthening its local presence as it continues serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Upstate. Located at 2320 E North St Suite M, Greenville, SC 29607, the office reflects the company's commitment to better serving clients across Greenville County while supporting roofing needs in Anderson County, Spartanburg County, and surrounding communities.







Roofers LLC in Greenville, South Carolina

The return to Greenville marks an important step for Roofers LLC as it continues to grow its business around the needs of local property owners. With its office once again based in Greenville, the company aims to deepen community connections and provide a central base for serving customers throughout one of South Carolina's most active regions.

“We are excited to bring our office back into the heart of Greenville,” said Ethan Ledford, CEO of Roofers LLC.“This community means so much to us, and returning our office here is a meaningful step as we continue to grow. I am incredibly grateful for our hardworking team and for the homeowners, businesses, and neighbors who have supported us over the years. Their trust motivates us every day to provide expert roofing services and take care of the people who call Greenville County and the Upstate home.”

The relocation reinforces the company's focus on building lasting relationships with customers throughout Greenville County. For homeowners planning a roof replacement, addressing a leak, or seeking an assessment after a storm, Roofers LLC offers residential roofing services designed to help them understand their options and make informed decisions about their properties.

The company also provides commercial roofing services, including roof repairs, maintenance, replacement, and new roof system installation. Its service offerings include emergency roof repairs, hail damage repairs, and assistance with storm damage roofing projects. By serving both residential and commercial clients, Roofers LLC supports a range of property needs throughout the communities surrounding its Greenville office.

For Ledford and the team, returning to Greenville is an opportunity to renew the company's connection with the area while remaining focused on the everyday concerns that bring customers to a roofing contractor. Those concerns can include understanding a roof's condition, reviewing repair recommendations, selecting materials, and determining the appropriate scope of a project.

Roofers LLC's published customer process begins with a free property inspection, followed by an explanation of existing issues and recommendations for moving forward. The process also includes reviewing project details, discussing material selections, and answering customer questions before scheduling the work. This approach gives property owners a clearer picture of the project before installation or repairs begin. To see some of their work and projects they work on for customers, follow the Roofers LLC Facebook page here:

Although the office has moved from Piedmont to Greenville, the company's service commitment extends throughout the Upstate. Roofers LLC continues to serve clients in Greenville County, Anderson County, and Spartanburg County, with the return to Greenville intended to support those relationships as the business grows. The relocation places renewed emphasis on the company's presence in the community at the center of this announcement.

As Roofers LLC begins this next chapter in Greenville, its priorities include attentive customer communication, professional workmanship, and helping local residents protect their homes and businesses. The company welcomes inquiries from property owners seeking roofing guidance, inspections, repairs, or replacement services throughout its service area. The move also provides an occasion to thank returning customers and introduce the company to residents who may need a local roofing resource for their next repair, inspection, or complete roof replacement project.

For more information about Roofers LLC, to explore available roofing services, or to request a free roof inspection, visit or call (864) 740-1691.

About Roofers LLC

Roofers LLC is a locally owned and operated roofing company serving South Carolina since 1983. Based in Greenville, the company provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Greenville County, Anderson County, Spartanburg County, and surrounding Upstate communities. Services include roof inspections, repairs, replacements, maintenance, and storm damage restoration. Led by CEO Ethan Ledford, Roofers LLC emphasizes quality workmanship, clear communication, and lasting customer relationships while helping homeowners and businesses protect their properties.

Press Inquiries

Ethan Ledford

info [at] roofersllc.com

(864) 740-1691



2320 E North St Suite M

Greenville, SC 29607