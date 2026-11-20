MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A practical evaluation framework helps enterprise teams compare automation providers, operational fit, and fulfillment priorities.

Bedford, MA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, a physical AI company specializing in robotic warehouse automation, is highlighting key considerations for enterprises evaluating warehouse automation providers for fulfillment operations in 2027. These considerations address the evolving needs of retail, e-commerce, and logistics organizations as they work to increase throughput, manage labor costs, and adapt to changing order profiles.

A recent comparison of warehouse automation companies in Massachusetts describes how providers may be assessed across capabilities and business needs. Its overview can help decision-makers structure early research, while a final selection requires a closer examination of each operation's goals, facility constraints, systems, and implementation requirements.

Enterprise fulfillment leaders can begin by defining the problem to solve. Relevant measures may include order volume, peak variability, product dimensions, storage density, picking and sortation needs, service-level commitments, labor availability, and existing process bottlenecks. Establishing a baseline allows teams to compare proposals against measurable outcomes rather than broad claims.

Technology fit is another important consideration. Companies should assess how robotics, software, and automated workflows operate together, and whether a solution can integrate with the warehouse management and order systems already in use. They can also examine deployment approach, scalability across sites, exception handling, ongoing support, and the practical requirements of change management.

“Enterprise automation decisions are strongest when they start with a clear view of the work, the constraints, and the outcomes that matter,” said Annemarie Menelli, spokesperson for Berkshire Grey.“A disciplined evaluation helps teams distinguish a compelling demonstration from a solution that can support dependable fulfillment at scale.”

Berkshire Grey's automated warehousing solutions are designed to help retailers, e-commerce businesses, and logistics providers streamline fulfillment, improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and optimize supply chain operations. The company encourages organizations to evaluate automation in the context of end-to-end operations, including how goods move from storage through picking, packing, and outbound processing.

Rather than treating technology selection as a standalone equipment purchase, enterprises can map the full operating model and identify where automation could improve consistency or capacity. Cross-functional input from operations, engineering, IT, finance, and workforce teams can clarify priorities and surface dependencies before a project advances.

For additional context on provider comparison, readers can review the Massachusetts industry overview at FinancialConten.

As organizations plan fulfillment investment for 2027, a thoughtful evaluation can connect operational objectives with technology capabilities and implementation realities. Comparing providers against defined requirements gives enterprise teams a stronger basis for prioritizing projects and building resilient, adaptable warehouse operations.

Press Inquiries

Annemarie Menelli

annemarie.menelli [at] berkshiregrey.com



140 South Road. Bedford, MA 01730