MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disabled veteran- and family-owned team serves Reston, Herndon, McLean, Vienna, Annandale and other Fairfax County communities with high customer satisfaction.

Fairfax, VA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Insulation of Fairfax County has passed 20 Google reviews and holds a 5.0 average rating as of November 2026, the company announced. The Herndon-based contractor installs spray foam insulation in Fairfax, V, along with blown-in attic insulation, injection wall foam and air sealing, for homeowners in Reston, Herndon, McLean, Vienna and nearby communities. It operates as an independently owned and operated local franchise of the USA Insulation network, which was founded in 1985. James and Angela Merchant became the franchise owners in 2025 after working in the defense industry. According to the USA Insulation newsroom, they chose the brand for its proprietary USA Premium Foam and its reputation for making homes more energy efficient.







USA Insulation of Fairfax County offers spray foam insulation in Fairfax, VA, including Reston and Herndon.

Best Spray Foam Insulation Contractors in Fairfax VA: Reviews, Residential and Commercial Work

Spray foam insulation in Fairfax, VA is applied to open areas of a home, such as attics and basements, according to the company's service page. The foam expands to fill cracks and holes. The company says it does not settle or deteriorate over time and that moisture is no match for it. For attics, the service page says spray foam combined with blown-in insulation can be effective. The company states that spray foam availability varies by location and that its insulation meets local building codes. Installers are trained and certified through the USA Insulation network. A free inspection and estimate lets homeowners learn what each space needs before they commit to any work.

Injection foam is a separate product that serves a different purpose. According to the company's Fairfax County service page, injection foam is installed quickly and cleanly from the outside, so homeowners can add insulation to finished walls. The USA Insulation website adds that homeowners do not have to tear down drywall, because the foam goes in from the exterior of the home.

The injection foam process happens in steps: siding is removed, holes are drilled, foam is injected and the holes are plugged. A walkthrough after installation is meant to confirm that the finished work and the clean-up meet the homeowner's satisfaction, according to the company.

Homeowners who want a broader look at their house can book a home energy audit. Audits typically cost $500 to $750, and USA Insulation of Fairfax County credits the audit fee toward a qualifying wall and attic insulation project, according to the company's website. Homeowners who only want an estimate can request a free inspection without booking an audit. The company's website adds that Dominion Energy customers may also qualify for Home Energy Evaluation rebates.

Testimonials on the company's insulation reviews in Fairfax Count page repeat several points. Crews arrive on schedule. Work areas are cleaned daily and left as tidy as they were found. Staff explain the work before it starts, and several customers received photos of the finished job. Customers describe the crews as courteous and the pricing as fair compared with other estimates they collected.

The company also holds a 5.0 rating on HomeAdvisor, where every posted rating is five stars. The HomeAdvisor profile lists batt, blown-in and spray foam insulation installation among the company's services. Together, the Google and HomeAdvisor ratings give Fairfax County homeowners two independent places to read about the work before they call.

USA Insulation of Fairfax County reported 14 consecutive five-star Google reviews in July 2026, and the total stands above 20 as of November 2026, with the same 5.0 average. The sample is small because the Merchants only became the franchise owners in 2025, but more than 20 customers have taken the time to post a Google review, and every one of them is a five-star review. For a Fairfax County homeowner comparing spray foam contractors, that is a short but consistent record built entirely on feedback from customers.

Veteran-Owned Business in Herndon

USA Insulation of Fairfax County describes itself as a disabled veteran- and family-owned company. The USA Insulation network was named a Top Franchise for Veterans in the November/December 2025 issue of Entrepreneur magazine, according to the brand's newsroom. Each USA Insulation franchise is independently owned and operated.

The company serves residential and commercial properties throughout Fairfax County, including Reston, Herndon, Vienna, McLean, Burke, Springfield, Annandale, Centreville and Chantilly, and its site also lists Oakton and Fair Oaks. Services include spray foam, blown-in attic insulation, injection wall foam, air sealing and whole-home insulation projects.

The company's website has pages for insulation financing and coupons. Homeowners who want spray foam insulation in Fairfax, VA can request a free inspection and estimate through the company's Fairfax County page or by contacting the Herndon office. USA Insulation of Fairfax County is located at 314 Victory Dr, Herndon, VA 20170.

About USA Insulation of Fairfax County

USA Insulation of Fairfax County is a disabled veteran- and family-owned insulation contractor in Herndon, VA, offering spray foam, blown-in attic insulation, injection wall foam and air sealing across Fairfax County. It is an independently owned and operated local franchise of the USA Insulation network, founded in 1985, which has insulated more than 50,000 homes nationwide.







USA Insulation of Fairfax County is an independently owned and operated franchise installing spray foam insulation in Fairfax, VA.

Press Inquiries

USA Insulation of Fairfax County

jmerchant [at] usainsulation.net

(571) 506-5316



314 Victory Dr, Herndon, VA 20170