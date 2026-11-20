MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University has been recognized on TIME's prestigious list of Best Colleges for Future Leaders 2027. This distinction is awarded in collaboration with Statista, a global leader in industry rankings and data analysis. The newly released list is now available at TIME.com.

Leadership shapes every sphere of society - from business to public service, the arts, science, and grassroots activism. Examining the educational backgrounds of American leaders provides valuable perspective on where tomorrow's changemakers are developed. TIME's Best Colleges for Future Leaders ranking highlights institutions across the United States that have played a critical role in nurturing the journeys of current influential leaders.

This year's ranking is the product of rigorous analysis, assessing approximately 5,900 of the nation's most impactful figures from diverse fields. Institutions were evaluated based on the strength of the educational experiences they offer and their lasting influence on students' professional and personal trajectories.

Thanks to the collective efforts of its community, Howard University is proud to be counted among the TIME Best Colleges for Future Leaders 2027.

“Howard University has a distinguished legacy of developing leaders whose influence extends across every sector of society, from the United States Supreme Court, The White House, and the halls of Congress to the boardroom and the operating room,” said Wayne A. I, Frederick, M.D. MBA, interim president and president emeritus, Howard University.“Our alumni have shaped public policy, advanced scientific discovery, transformed industries, and helped define American and global culture. This recognition by TIME affirms what has been central to Howard's mission since its founding: preparing exceptional individuals not simply to succeed in their chosen fields, but to lead with purpose, create opportunities for others, and make a lasting impact on society. Our legacy of excellence in Truth and Service continues to shape the next generation of local, national, and global leaders.”

###

About Statista:

Statista provides hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings in partnership with leading media organizations. Their data and analytics platform, statista.com, delivers business intelligence, statistics, and in-depth market research for decision-makers worldwide.

About Howard University:

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows, and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit .

Attachment

Howard University recognized by TIME Magazine as a top college for future leaders

CONTACT: Lydia Sermons or Carol Wilkerson Howard University 202-288-7071...