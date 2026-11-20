MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over $50 million in sales experience, Greg Morrison launches Affiliate Compound to help established businesses and influencers capitalize on Gold IRA affiliate opportunities.

Middletown, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greg Morrison, an affiliate marketing veteran who has generated more than $50 million in sales in the gold IRA industry, has announced the launch of Affiliate Compound, a new venture focused on helping established individuals and businesses expand their revenue opportunities within the gold IRA market.

Affiliate Compound was created to bridge the gap between individuals who already possess valuable audiences, platforms, or marketing resources and the opportunities available within the precious metals retirement industry.

After years of experience generating sales in the gold IRA sector, Morrison recognized that many established content creators, influencers, publishers, and business owners may be well-positioned to succeed in the industry but lack the specialized knowledge, relationships, and guidance needed to capitalize on that potential.

Through a strategic partnership with Goldco, one of the industry's established precious metals companies, Affiliate Compound aims to provide that guidance without charging participating individuals or businesses for its services.







Affiliate Compound

A New Approach to Affiliate Partnerships

Unlike traditional affiliate marketing courses, paid coaching programs, or consulting services, Affiliate Compound is not designed for individuals starting a business from scratch.

Instead, the company focuses exclusively on identifying and working with individuals and organizations that already have an established audience, an existing business, or other resources that could translate into success within the gold IRA industry.

The initiative is built around Morrison's extensive experience in affiliate marketing, his understanding of the gold IRA customer acquisition process, and his ability to help partners identify opportunities that align with their existing audiences.

When asked why he decided to launch Affiliate Compound, Morrison explained:

"Goldco recruited me and helped me realize I could help a lot of people succeed in this niche. I liked the idea Goldco presented because it's a win for everyone involved. I get the opportunity to help people increase their revenue, free for them, with no strings attached. I think that is really cool."

Morrison believes that the biggest opportunity is not necessarily in creating new affiliates from the ground up, but rather in helping established individuals recognize the potential value of the audiences and resources they have already built.

Leveraging More Than $50 Million in Industry Sales

Having generated over $50 million in sales throughout his career in the gold IRA industry, Morrison brings firsthand experience in understanding what drives successful affiliate partnerships.

His background includes developing marketing strategies, identifying profitable customer acquisition opportunities, and working within the highly competitive precious metals retirement sector.

That experience is now being applied to helping a select group of individuals and businesses evaluate whether the gold IRA industry could become a meaningful additional revenue source.

"I think there are a lot of people out there who don't realize how valuable their existing audience could be in this industry," Morrison said. "They've already done the hard part. They've built an audience, earned trust, or developed a successful business. My goal is to help the right people take what they've already built and turn it into another source of revenue."

A Partnership Designed to Benefit Everyone Involved

One of the distinguishing features of Affiliate Compound is its business model.

Through the arrangement established with Goldco, Morrison can provide guidance and strategic assistance to qualified partners without requiring them to pay consulting fees or purchase coaching programs.

The objective is to create mutually beneficial relationships in which established influencers and businesses gain access to additional revenue opportunities, Goldco gains access to new potential customers, and Affiliate Compound helps facilitate successful partnerships.

Morrison emphasized that the initiative is intentionally selective.

"This isn't a coaching program where someone pays me to teach them how to start an affiliate business," Morrison explained. "I'm looking for people who are already in a position to succeed. If someone has the right audience, platform, or resources, I want to help them understand the opportunity and figure out how to make the most of it."

A Return to Helping Others Succeed

While Affiliate Compound represents a new business venture for Morrison, the concept of helping other entrepreneurs succeed is familiar territory.

Between approximately 2012 and 2019, Morrison coached thousands of students in online marketing and business development, receiving hundreds of testimonials from individuals who participated in his training.

In recent years, Morrison shifted his attention toward operating his own businesses and becoming more involved in financial markets, trading, and investing. However, the launch of Affiliate Compound provides an opportunity to return to an aspect of his career that he found particularly rewarding.

When asked what excites him most about launching Affiliate Compound, Morrison pointed to his previous coaching experience and the satisfaction he found in helping others build successful businesses.

"From around 2012 to 2019, I coached thousands of students and received hundreds of testimonials from people I helped along the way," Morrison said. "Over the last seven years, I've focused more on growing my own businesses and getting deeper into trading and investing. But one thing I've really missed during that time is the coaching side of things. I genuinely enjoy helping people succeed, and I'm excited to get back to doing that. What's even better is that, thanks to how Goldco structured this opportunity, the people I help don't even have to pay me for it!"

Morrison sees Affiliate Compound as an opportunity to combine his experience in the gold IRA industry with his passion for mentoring entrepreneurs, this time focusing specifically on individuals and businesses that already have the foundation necessary to succeed.

Expanding Opportunities in the Gold IRA Industry

Affiliate Compound will focus on developing relationships with established content creators, financial publishers, influencers, educators, community leaders, and businesses whose audiences may have an interest in retirement planning, precious metals, or alternative investment strategies.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, Morrison plans to evaluate potential partnerships individually, taking into account audience demographics, existing marketing channels, and the resources available to each prospective partner.

The launch represents an expansion of Morrison's role within the gold IRA industry, shifting part of his focus from generating sales directly to helping other qualified marketers and businesses build successful partnerships of their own.

"At this point in my career, I've learned a tremendous amount about what works and what doesn't in this industry," Morrison added. "Being able to use that experience to help other people succeed, without having to charge them for my time, is something I'm genuinely excited about."

About Affiliate Compound

Affiliate Compound is an affiliate partnership development venture founded by Greg Morrison, an experienced affiliate marketer who has generated more than $50 million in sales within the gold IRA industry.

The company focuses on identifying and assisting established influencers, publishers, content creators, and businesses that have the audience, platform, or resources necessary to pursue opportunities in the precious metals retirement market.

Morrison also brings extensive experience in online marketing education, having coached thousands of students between approximately 2012 and 2019.

Through its relationship with Goldco, Affiliate Compound provides strategic guidance and partnership development assistance to qualified participants without charging consulting or coaching fees.

Website:

Media Contact:

Greg Morrison

Founder, Affiliate Compound

Middletown, Delaware

...

302-273-0147

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Affiliate Compound and/or Greg Morrison may receive compensation in connection with referrals, affiliate partnerships, or business generated through its relationship with Goldco. References to past sales, revenue opportunities, or previous participant experiences do not guarantee future results. Individual results vary based on numerous factors. Prospective participants and investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult appropriate financial, tax, or legal professionals before making business, retirement, or investment decisions.

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50 Million Dollar Affiliate Launches Affiliate Compound To Help Others In The Gold IRA Industry