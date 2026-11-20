MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEO Spring Training has rebranded as the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference and launched a new website at seostdmc.com, widening its scope to cover the full practice of digital marketing.

CHANDLER, AZ, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO Spring Training, the long-running search marketing event founded by Terry and Elisabeth Samuels, has rebranded as the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference and launched a new website at seostdmc.com, widening its scope to cover the full practice of digital marketing.

The change keeps the spirit of the original event while reflecting how the field has grown. Attendees who once came strictly for search optimization now want help with content, paid media, analytics, AI-assisted workflows, and local growth. The new name and site answer that demand.







SEOST Digital Marketing Conference

Key Takeaways:



SEO Spring Training has officially rebranded as the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference, broadening its focus beyond search to the full spectrum of modern digital marketing.

Founders Terry and Elisabeth Samuels launched a new website at seostdmc.com while keeping the trusted roots of seospringtraining.com intact for the community it built. U.S. businesses, freelancers, and marketers can learn about sessions, speakers, and registration at the new site, with existing passes and the welcoming event culture carried forward.

Why the Rebrand Happened

The original event grew out of a simple idea: give working marketers practical training they could use the next morning. Over the years, sessions kept expanding past search engine optimization into social, email, conversion, and data.

The old name no longer described the room. People were walking out with lessons on paid campaigns, automation, and measurement, not just rankings. The founders wanted a name that matched what the event had already become.

From Search Training to Full Digital Marketing

The shift to SEOST signals a wider tent. Search is still a core track, but it now sits alongside content strategy, advertising, and marketing technology. The goal stays the same: real skills, taught plainly, by people who do the work.

Honoring the Original Community

The roots are not going anywhere. The SEO Spring Training community and its history remain part of the story, and the familiar, friendly tone that regulars count on carries straight into the rebranded gathering.

What Changed and What Stayed the Same

A few things are new. Most of what people loved is untouched.



New name: SEOST Digital Marketing Conference

New website: seostdmc.com

Broader agenda spanning SEO, content, paid media, analytics, and AI Same founders, same hands-on teaching style, same welcoming atmosphere

Ticket holders from the prior SEO Spring Training event keep their standing. Existing passes and registrations carry over to the rebranded conference, so no one who already signed up needs to do anything to protect what they bought.







SEOST Digital Marketing Conference

A Fresh Website for Easier Planning

The new site at seostdmc.com is built to help attendees plan fast. Visitors can review session topics, browse the speaker lineup, and move through registration without hunting across pages.

Pricing Built for Independents

The conference has always aimed to stay reachable for solo marketers and small teams, not just large agencies. Current ticket tiers and any early-bird windows are listed on the new website, where pricing is kept clear and current.

Who Should Attend

The event is built for U.S. businesses and freelancers who need results, not theory. That includes in-house marketers, small business owners, consultants, and independent specialists who wear many hats.

For small operators, the value is in walking away with tactics you can apply immediately. Sessions favor live examples, screen-shares, and takeaways over slides full of jargon. For freelancers, the networking alone often pays for the pass.

Topics and Sessions Covered

The agenda spans the work marketers actually do day to day:

Technical and on-page SEOContent strategy and writing for search and peoplePaid search and social advertisingWeb analytics and measurementAI tools and automation for marketing teamsLocal marketing and reputation growth







SEOST Digital Marketing Conference

Speakers and Format

The conference brings together practitioners who run campaigns for a living, not just keynote personalities. The current speaker roster, bios, and talk titles are posted on seostdmc.com and updated as the lineup firms up.

Direct Quotes From the Founders

"We changed the name because the room changed," said Elisabeth Samuels, co-founder of the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference. "People were coming for search and leaving with a full marketing education. SEOST finally says out loud what the event already delivered."

"The heart of this hasn't moved," said Terry Samuels, co-founder. "We still want someone to sit in a session, open their laptop, and fix something in their business before lunch. That promise is the whole point."

"Our community built this," Elisabeth Samuels added. "Anyone who holds a pass is still welcome, still covered, and still part of what comes next."

How It Compares to Other Conferences

Large industry events like MozCon and BrightonSEO draw big crowds and big stages. The SEOST Digital Marketing Conference takes a smaller, more practical path.

Where some conferences lean toward thought leadership and scale, this one leans toward hands-on help and access. Attendees can actually talk to speakers, ask about their own sites, and leave with specific fixes. For marketers weighing alternatives among U.S. digital marketing conferences, the draw here is approachability and applied learning at a fair price.

How to Register

Registration runs through the new website. Interested attendees can visit seostdmc.com to review the agenda, check pricing tiers, and reserve a spot. Those with questions about group rates, passes, or carried-over SEO Spring Training tickets can reach the team by phone or email listed below.

To learn more about sessions, speakers, and 2026 registration, visit seostdmc.com and secure your pass before pricing tiers fill.

About SEOST Digital Marketing Conference

The SEOST Digital Marketing Conference, founded by Terry and Elisabeth Samuels, is the rebranded continuation of SEO Spring Training. The event serves U.S. businesses, in-house teams, consultants, and freelancers with practical, hands-on training across SEO, content marketing, paid media, analytics, and AI-assisted workflows. Known for a welcoming, no-fluff teaching style, the conference focuses on skills attendees can use right away. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Terry and Elisabeth Samuels

SEOST Digital Marketing Conference

Phone: 480 273 2273

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FAQ

What is the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference?

The SEOST Digital Marketing Conference is a U.S. digital marketing event offering practical, hands-on training across SEO, content, paid media, analytics, and AI tools. It is the rebranded version of SEO Spring Training, founded by Terry and Elisabeth Samuels, and serves businesses and freelancers who want tactics they can apply right away.

Why did SEO Spring Training rebrand to SEOST?

The event rebranded because its content had grown well beyond search optimization into the full range of digital marketing. The new name, SEOST Digital Marketing Conference, reflects what the sessions already covered, from paid campaigns to analytics and automation, so the title matches the experience attendees receive.

Will existing SEO Spring Training tickets still be valid after the rebrand?

Yes. Existing SEO Spring Training passes and registrations carry over to the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference. Ticket holders keep their standing and do not need to take any action to protect what they purchased. Questions can be directed to the team by phone or email.

How do I register for the SEOST Digital Marketing Conference?

Registration is handled through the new website at seostdmc.com, where you can review the agenda, compare pricing tiers, and reserve your spot. For group rates or questions about carried-over passes, contact the team at 480 273 2273 or ....

Is the SEOST conference worth attending for small businesses and freelancers?

Yes. The conference is designed for independents and small teams, with sessions built around live examples and takeaways you can use immediately. For freelancers and solo marketers, the practical training and direct access to speakers often justify the cost of a pass.

How does SEOST compare to conferences like MozCon or BrightonSEO?

MozCon and BrightonSEO are large-scale events known for big stages and broad audiences. The SEOST Digital Marketing Conference takes a smaller, more hands-on approach, giving attendees direct access to practitioners and specific fixes for their own sites at an accessible price point.

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SEOST Digital Marketing Conference Launches as the New Name for SEO Spring Training