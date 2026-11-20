MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a November 10, 2026, article, Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness, was featured discussing the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications among college students.The article examines how weight-loss drug advertising, including ads for weight-loss studies displayed on Madison city buses, is reaching college students and shaping attitudes toward weight and body image. GLP-1 medications mimic a hormone the body produces naturally and were developed mainly to treat Type 2 diabetes. A national study of pharmacy dispensing data, published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in 2024, found that the number of women ages 18 to 25 dispensed GLP-1 medications rose 659% from 2020 to 2023, compared with 481% for men in the same age group.In the article, Dr. Mascolo noted that much of the advertising for weight-loss medications is aimed at people who want to lose weight rather than at patients with conditions such as Type 2 diabetes. According to Dr. Mascolo, constant weight-loss messaging on television, on social media and in public spaces can be especially difficult for people recovering from restrictive eating disorders.Dr. Mascolo also pointed out that most eating disorders begin in the second decade of life, a period that often overlaps with the start of college.“Health is much more than just your weight,” Mascolo told The Badger Herald.Read the full article,“Growing presence of GLP-1s, weight loss medications on college campuses,” for more of Mascolo's perspective and the research the article cites on GLP-1 use among young adults.About Inner Haven WellnessInner Haven Wellness provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults in Wisconsin through Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) levels of care, and now proudly offers virtual PHP and IOP in both Wisconsin and Missouri. With a physician-led, multidisciplinary approach, Inner Haven Wellness delivers compassionate, evidence-based care designed to support long-term recovery for individuals and families. For Admissions call 608-691-6165.

Rachael Byrne

Inner Haven Wellness

+1 608-975-3097

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Inner Haven Wellness CEO Dr. Margherita Mascolo on GLP-1 Trends, Body Image, and Eating Disorders Among College Students News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 20, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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