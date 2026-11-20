Bright Direction Dental expands its Midwest footprint with 10 new locations, strengthening its presence in Michigan and Indiana and entering Kentucky.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Direction Dental (BDD), a Midwest dental support organization, today announced the completion of affiliations with 10 general dental locations across Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky. These additions strengthen BDD's presence in Michigan and Indiana and include Remmers Dental, a comprehensive dental practice in Louisville led by Dr. Stephen Remmers, marking BDD's initial entry into Kentucky and its seventh state.“Our growth has always been about more than adding locations,” said Steve Wright, CEO of Bright Direction Dental.“It's about partnering with exceptional clinicians who want to keep growing and giving them the education, tools and support to do it. These 10 new locations share that commitment. Just as importantly, they strengthen our regional density, allowing us to build a more connected network across the Midwest rather than simply adding dots on a map.”Through these affiliations, teams at all 10 locations will gain access to BDD's extensive clinical education programs, which deliver more than 7,200 hours of continuing education across the network each year. They will also gain access to BDD's proprietary technology platform, already deployed across the organization to drive clinical and operational performance.BDD's growth strategy is rooted in building a connected regional network where practices benefit from shared knowledge, resources and best practices. By growing within an established Midwest footprint, BDD creates stronger connections across its practices, supporting continued professional development and a more consistent approach to delivering quality patient care.Corvus Advisory Partners and One 2800 Capital Advisors served as sell-side advisors for a portion of the affiliated practices.About Bright Direction Dental:Bright Direction Dental is a Midwest dental support organization partnering with 50 locations across seven states to build a bright future for oral healthcare. BDD's approach is built on four priorities: developing complete clinicians through sustained investment in continuing education and professional growth; connecting data, technology and education to support better clinical and operational decisions; scaling best practices across a dense, connected regional network; and advancing proactive, prevention-focused care that treats oral health as inseparable from overall health. Every affiliated practice benefits from hands-on local leadership and the support of an organization committed to helping clinicians thrive and delivering a more connected, personalized patient experience.###

Steve Wright

Bright Direction Dental

+1 8479513665

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Bright Direction Dental Adds 10 General Dental Locations Across Three States News Provided By Bright Direction Dental November 20, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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