NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise teams can now find aqua in the catalogue they already use for their Microsoft cloud stack, with a native Azure DevOps integration and support for regulated industries.aqua cloud announced that aqua on the Microsoft Marketplace is now available to enterprise customers. The platform is listed under the publisher name aqua cloud GmbH as an AI-powered test and requirement management solution. For organizations that already buy software through Microsoft, it means evaluating a new testing tool no longer has to start outside their usual procurement channel.A familiar starting point for procurementSoftware purchasing in large companies is rarely quick. A new vendor usually means a long questionnaire, a fresh round of checks and a separate budget request. The Marketplace listing shortens that first step. Procurement teams get a verified publisher record and a standard product entry, in the same catalogue they use for the rest of their Microsoft cloud services.Microsoft reviews listing content, technical configuration and policy compliance before a listing goes live. That review is a publication check, not a security audit and not an endorsement, so security and compliance assessments of aqua still follow each customer's own process.The listing is the entry point for evaluation, not a self-service checkout. Scope, licensing and pricing are agreed directly with the aqua team, based on team size, compliance needs and whether the customer prefers cloud or on-premise deployment.Funding aqua from existing Azure commitmentsaqua is MACC eligible. For customers with a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment, buying aqua through Microsoft Marketplace can decrement that commitment by up to 100% of the pretax invoice amount. Teams can fund testing from Azure spend they have already committed to instead of opening a new budget line. Whether and how MACC applies depends on each customer's own agreement with Microsoft.A testing layer for Azure DevOpsAzure DevOps covers planning, code and pipelines well, but it is not a dedicated test management system. The aqua Test management system fills that gap while developers keep working where they already are. The native Azure DevOps integration synchronizes requirements, defects and tasks in both directions, so QA and engineering see the same picture without copying data between tools.For testers, aqua adds structured test case management, execution tracking and reporting on top of that shared data. Teams also get aqua AI test management features that support day-to-day QA work, from drafting test cases to keeping coverage aligned with changing requirements. You can read more about AI-powered test management in aqua.Traceability for regulated teamsBanks, insurers and public sector organizations have to show how a requirement became a test case and what happened to the defects found along the way. aqua keeps that chain intact from requirement to test case to defect. The platform is ISO 27001 certified and supports customers subject to DORA requirements, and it already serves regulated customers in banking, insurance and government."Many of our customers already run their cloud estate through Microsoft, and they asked us for a simpler way to evaluate and buy aqua," said [Name, Title], aqua cloud. "The Marketplace listing gives procurement a clear starting point and gives QA and development teams one connected workflow around Azure DevOps."aqua is also listed on the Atlassian Marketplace for Jira teams. In total, the platform serves more than 200 companies across 26 countries.About aqua cloudaqua cloud GmbH develops aqua, an AI-powered test and requirement management platform for QA and development teams, with a focus on regulated industries. aqua integrates with Azure DevOps and Jira and is used by more than 200 companies across 26 countries.

Julia Kozlenko, Marketing Manager, aqua cloud

aqua cloud

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aqua cloud Launches on Microsoft Marketplace, Giving Azure DevOps Teams a Dedicated Test Management System News Provided By Idea Digital Agency November 20, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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