No Casualties Reported After Fire Erupts at Delhi Pusa Road Building

A fire broke out in a building on Pusa Road in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday evening. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, police said.

According to the police, the fire was reported at around 7:38 PM. Personnel from Karol Bagh Police Station promptly reached the spot and initiated necessary action. At least eight fire tenders from Shankar Road and Prasad Nagar fire stations were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation continued for approximately two hours before the blaze was brought under control. The BSES team also reached the location and assisted. Police said that the prima facie cause of the fire appears to be a possible electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause will be established after a technical inspection and receipt of the relevant reports. The premises have been secured for forensic examination. Further details are awaited.