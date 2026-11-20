

Bitcoin has fallen around 33% this year and remains over 50% below its record high of over $126,000 seen in October last year.

The apex cryptocurrency has erased its entire August-September recovery to around $83,000, and was trading about 3% above its recent bear-market low. CoinGlass data showed $1.53 billion in cryptocurrency bets had been forced to unwind in the last 24 hours, with long positions accounting for $1.4 billion of the wipeout.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $59,000 in afternoon trade on Friday for the first time since July, wiping out over $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency bets, as tech stocks continued to pull down broader markets.

Bitcoin's price fell nearly 6% in the last 24 hours to $58,900. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. The apex cryptocurrency was on track for a seventh consecutive weekly decline, its longest since the drawdown of April 2022.

Bitcoin's price performance year-to-date on November 20 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

The sell-off was accompanied by heavy withdrawals from U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, including a record daily outflow from BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

CoinGlass data showed $1.53 billion in cryptocurrency bets had been forced to unwind in the last 24 hours, with long positions accounting for $1.4 billion of the wipeout. A third of the liquidations were in Bitcoin alone, amounting to around $540 million.

Altcoins Take A Bigger Hit Than Bitcoin

Leading altcoins took a bigger hit than Bitcoin in the crypto sell-off. Ethereum (ETH) fell over 8%, sliding to around $1,600, while Ripple's XRP (XRP) fell almost 7%, remaining below the $1 mark. Solana (SOL) also fell around 7%, sliding below $70. Retail sentiment around Ethereum trended in 'bullish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around XRP trended in the 'bearish' zone.

The weakness in digital assets coincided with another sharp decline in technology stocks. Anthropic (ANT) shares fell 11% to around $86 in midday trading, nearly erasing their gains from Thursday's debut and leaving the stock only slightly above its $83 IPO price.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) sank another 7.8%, while the Nasdaq dropped 3%, both reaching their weakest levels since April. Retail sentiment around SOXX on Stocktwits continued to trend in 'bearish' territory over the past day, while chatter rose to 'normal' from 'low' levels.

The Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) was down 3.8% and also saw an uptick in chatter to 'high' from 'normal' levels. Sentiment around the ETF remained in 'bullish' territory over the past day.

Bitcoin-Linked Stocks Extend Their Declines

The cryptocurrency sell-off also weighed on crypto-linked stocks, adding to pressure from the broader market decline. Bitcoin treasury firms Strategy (MSTR) and Strive (ASST), as well as Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), all fell and were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

MSTR shares fell around 6.6%, while ASST stock dropped nearly 10% and BMNR stock declined 8.5%. Retail sentiment around Strategy tipped to 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish' territory over the past day, accompanied by 'high' levels of chatter. Bitmine, on the other hand, saw retail sentiment improve to 'neutral' from the 'bearish' zone.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) and USDC stablecoin issuer (CRCL) each fell only 2% each.

The losses were steeper among Bitcoin miners that have spent the past year expanding into AI computing and data center infrastructure. Hut 8 (HUT) led the decline, plunging nearly 15%, followed by Core Scientific (CORZ) and Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), which fell more than 13% each.

IREN (IREN), CleanSpark (CLSK), Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Keel Infrastructure (KEEL) dropped roughly 12% to 13%. MARA Holdings (MARA), HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) and TeraWulf (WULF) lost about 11%, while Riot Platforms (RIOT) held up relatively better, declining 8.5%.

How Is Retail Feeling About Bitcoin?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bitcoin remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day, even as chatter stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

BTC retail sentiment on November 20 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail traders on the platform were perplexed by the drop and speculating about when the apex cryptocurrency will finally hit bottom.

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Bitcoin has now erased its entire August-September rebound, which had taken the cryptocurrency to around $83,000. At approximately $58,900, it was just 3% above its recent bear-market low of around $57,000.

The apex cryptocurrency has fallen around 33% this year and remains over 50% below its record high of over $126,000 seen in October last year.

Read also: Bitcoin Heads For Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 2022 With BlackRock's IBIT Clocking Record Outflows

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