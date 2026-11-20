In a tragic and shocking case from from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, two young girls died and another got critically ill after allegedly eating poisonous pods of a wild plant while playing near a river, police said on Friday. The incident took place near the Gulah river, where the three girls had gone to play on Wednesday. According to Badhapur station house officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar, the children allegedly plucked and ate pods from a wild kasaundi plant growing along the riverbank.

Bijnor News: बिजनौर में कसौंदी की फली खाने से दो बच्चियों की मौत, तीसरी की हालत गंभीर; नदी किनारे से तोड़कर खाई थीं

#BijnorNews @BijnorPolice #Newstrack

बिजनौर में कसौंदी की फली खाने से दो बच्चियों की मौत, तीसरी की हालत गंभीर; नदी किनारे से तोड़कर खाई थीं

बिजनौर के बढ़ापुर के मोहल्ला ठाकुरान निवासी माहेनूर, चाहत और सादिका गुलाह नदी के पास खेलने गई थीं। नदी किनारे पर उगे कसौंदी के पौधे पर लगी फली तोड़कर तीनों ने खा ली। माहेनूर और चाहत की मौत हो गई। सादिका का इलाज चल रहा है।

रिपोर्ट- फैसल खान, बिजनौर

- Newstrack (@newstrackmedia) November 20, 2026

The girls were identified as Mahenoor, 4, Chahat, 6, and Sadhika, 6. Their health reportedly deteriorated after they consumed the pods.

Two Girls Die, Third In Critical Condition

Their families initially took the children to a private doctor for treatment. Chahat died late on Thursday evening, while Mahenoor died on Friday, SHO Dharmendra Kumar told news agency PTI.

The bodies of the two girls were buried without post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

Sadhika's condition remains critical. She has been admitted to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Rai said the two girls died after consuming poisonous plant pods. The health department has been informed about the incident, he added.

Fact Check: How Dangerous Is The Kasaundi Plant?

Kasaundi is commonly associated with Cassia occidentalis, also known as coffee senna. The plant grows as a weed in parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh. Its seeds and pods are not safe to eat.

Medical research has documented cases of children becoming seriously ill after consuming Cassia occidentalis seeds. Reported effects include damage to the liver and muscles, as well as neurological complications. Severe poisoning can be life-threatening.

The exact plant involved in the Bijnor incident has not been independently identified in the information provided. Police have attributed the deaths to the consumption of the pods, but a specific toxin or laboratory-confirmed cause has not been reported so far.

Children should never eat unfamiliar plants, seeds or pods found outdoors. If ingestion is suspected, seek urgent medical attention and do not wait for symptoms to appear.