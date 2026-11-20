MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician reviews a diagnostic ultrasound scan of a knee joint with an adult patient at Lifetime Healthcare and Medical, offering non-surgical bone-on-bone joint pain treatment in Westminster, CO."Lifetime Healthcare and Medical in Westminster, CO, offers a non-surgical approach to bone-on-bone joint pain that combines targeted chiropractic care with orthobiologic and ultrasound-guided regenerative options. The clinic's focus on joint health centers on easing discomfort and supporting mobility in knees, hips, and shoulders affected by cartilage wear. Each plan begins with an evaluation to determine whether care is appropriate for the patient.

WESTMINSTER, CO - November 20, 2026 - Lifetime Healthcare and Medical in Westminster, CO, offers a non-surgical approach to bone-on-bone joint pain that combines targeted chiropractic care with orthobiologic and ultrasound-guided regenerative options. The clinic's focus on joint health centers on easing discomfort and supporting mobility in knees, hips, and shoulders affected by cartilage wear. For adults in the northwest Denver metro area who want to explore conservative options before considering surgery, bone-on-bone joint pain treatment in Westminster, CO, begins with an evaluation to determine whether care is appropriate for the individual patient.

When Cartilage Wear Starts to Limit Daily Life

Bone-on-bone is a term many patients hear when imaging shows that the cartilage cushioning a joint has worn thin. It is most often linked to osteoarthritis and commonly affects the knees, hips, and shoulders. For people in Westminster and surrounding communities, the effects tend to show up in ordinary moments: climbing stairs, kneeling in the garden, lifting a child, or sitting through a long workday.

Many adults facing this diagnosis are told that joint replacement may eventually be necessary. Some are not ready for that step, and others want to understand what else might help first. Interest in non-surgical joint pain treatment has grown as patients look for ways to stay active while working with a provider who can explain their options clearly.

How the Clinic's Approach Works

At Lifetime Healthcare and Medical, bone-on-bone joint pain treatment in Westminster, C, combines three elements. Targeted chiropractic care addresses the movement patterns and muscle compensation that often develop around a painful joint. Orthobiologic care uses biologic materials to help create a healthier environment around degenerative joints. Ultrasound guidance allows providers to see the area in real time and target injections more precisely.

Patients and providers may discuss the following potential benefits:



Support for reduced joint discomfort and inflammation

Help with mobility and range of motion

Support for daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, and exercise

A bone-on-bone knee pain treatment plan that considers the whole joint and surrounding movement A conservative option for patients who want to explore alternatives before surgery

Results vary, and the clinic does not guarantee outcomes. Full cartilage regeneration is limited, particularly when a joint has advanced structural wear. In cases of severe structural collapse, major instability, or when conservative care has not helped enough, a referral to a surgeon may be appropriate.

An Evaluation-First Approach in Westminster

The practice is an integrative clinic that also offers spinal decompression, acupuncture and dry needling, and a neuropathy treatment program, which allows providers to look at the full picture of a patient's musculoskeletal health. Bone-on-bone joint pain treatment in Westminster, CO, starts with a conversation about symptoms, activity goals, and prior imaging, followed by an examination to determine which options, if any, are appropriate.

Not every patient is a candidate. Some may still have enough mobility, tissue response, and functional capacity to benefit from non-surgical care, while others may be better served by an orthopedic consultation. The clinic's team can explain which path may fit and why.

“A bone-on-bone diagnosis can feel like a door closing, and I understand why patients feel that way,” said Dr. Randy Snyder, DC, founder of Lifetime Healthcare and Medical.“What I tell them is that it is worth understanding what is actually going on in the joint and what options exist before making a big decision. We are not promising to rebuild a worn-out joint. We are looking at what may help someone move with less pain.”

Dr. Snyder added that the goal is to be realistic with patients.“Some people respond well to this kind of care and some do not. I would rather have an honest conversation up front, and if surgery is the better path for someone, we will tell them that. Most of the patients who ask about bone-on-bone joint pain treatment in Westminster, CO, simply want to keep doing the things they enjoy.”

Getting Started in Westminster

Adults in Westminster and nearby communities who are living with knee, hip, or shoulder pain can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by calling the office. No physician referral is required. Patients should know that regenerative injections and orthobiologic services are often self-pay, and insurance coverage varies, while chiropractic care may be covered depending on the plan. The team can review these details before any treatment begins.

The clinic is located at 8155 W. 94th Avenue and is open Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings. Residents searching for a bone-on-bone joint pain clinic in Westminster, Colorad can find directions and contact details through the clinic's Google Business Profile.

About Lifetime Healthcare and Medical

Lifetime Healthcare and Medical is an integrative chiropractic and wellness practice located in Westminster, CO. Founded by Dr. Randy Snyder, DC, the practice offers chiropractic care, spinal decompression, orthobiologics and joint regeneration, and acupuncture and dry needling, among other services. The clinic is committed to providing patients in Westminster and surrounding areas with provider-guided, non-surgical options for joint pain, mobility challenges, and musculoskeletal recovery.