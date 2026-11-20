MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Director General Dmytro Ivanov told Ukrinform.

The destruction caused by the Russian military is being compared at the plant to the damage inflicted by German shelling during World War II.

“This is the most heavily damaged plant in the Kharkiv region,” the Director noted.

The damage caused by the Russian military has been meticulously documented.

“According to our estimates, the damage amounts to UAH 6 billion. We have not commissioned an expert assessment, but we have drawn up reports for every strike. There have been more than 30 missile strikes alone, not counting guided aerial bombs and drones. On March 1 (2022 – ed.), three aerial bombs hit the plant, destroying the director's residence and a great deal else. People suffered concussions, but fortunately, we have had no employee fatalities throughout this period,” the Director said.

Russian remotely piloted drones are currently being detected over the plant's premises.

Even before Russia's full-scale invasion and the constant shelling, the plant was already in a difficult financial situation. Bankruptcy proceedings have been ongoing for 11 years.

“More than UAH 300 million in unpaid wages is an old debt that has also been outstanding for over 10 years. A court hearing was held in October. We submitted a proposal listing certain material assets that could be sold through the state enforcement service, allowing us to start paying off the debt owed to employees. We are waiting for the auction to take place so that the process can move forward,” Ivanov added.

Before the full-scale invasion, the company had 1,500 employees. It now has 630, of whom around 150 are ready to work if even a small number of orders become available.

Russian strikes damage Ukrenergo substations, emergency outages imposed in two regions

As previously reported, in April 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Ihor Suntsov, former First Deputy Director General of the Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Company, to nine years in prison. According to investigators, between May 2013 and January 2015, the official transferred EUR 553,240 and more than USD 1.93 million to the account of a foreign-registered commercial company controlled by an acquaintance of his, a German citizen. The company allegedly provided agency services for the sale of military goods abroad. NABU detectives established that the company had not provided any such agency services to the state-owned enterprise.

Suntsov was placed on the wanted list back in August 2021, with law enforcement officials believing that he had fled to Russia. It is now known that he works as deputy head of the Russian-installed occupation administration in the Zaporizhzhia region, overseeing infrastructure issues.