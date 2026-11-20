MENAFN - UkrinForm) NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a joint meeting with journalists alongside the Head of SAPO on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“A coordinated media attack is currently underway, aimed at shifting the focus away from our cases, including Carthage and Carthage-2, and toward politics, conspiracy theories and lies. We have information indicating that this is being coordinated from a single center. In addition, individuals involved in other cases we are investigating are supporting this campaign in their own interests. Their only goal is to deprive us of public trust, which is essentially the only thing protecting us in this country and enabling us to work independently. We have sufficient evidence to support this, which we will make public in due course,” he said.

Kryvonos noted that in the course of their investigations, bureau detectives had“reached the heart of the corruption system” that had operated within law enforcement agencies for decades.

For his part, Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko said that a turning point had now been reached, as anti-corruption agencies were investigating cases involving employees of other law enforcement bodies.

“They themselves say that no one has touched us for 30 years. What made you think you could touch us? That is why we are now witnessing a genuine turning point. This is not about the entire Security Service of Ukraine or the entire prosecutorial system. It concerns several units and some of their senior officials,” Klymenko said.

“The narrative promoted by these people has changed over time. Initially, they talked about a Russian connection within the NABU, which turned out to be a damp squib. Then they began spreading the message that corruption should not be investigated during wartime. Now they are trying to impose the narrative that the NABU and SAPO investigations into top-level corruption undermine peace negotiations. Each of these narratives has been artificially fabricated and has nothing to do with reality,” he added.

Zelensky announces further personnel changes at SSU following Carthage case

As reported, on November 4, the NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed a scheme involving the payment of bribes to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered.

According to the investigation, the criminal activity involved incumbent senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld.

The National Police reported that officers against whom the NABU had taken procedural actions had been suspended from duty pending an internal investigation. SSU Head Oleksandr Poklad also dismissed two senior officials of the agency who had become suspects in the investigation.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the National Police Strategic Investigations Department and a suspect in the case, to be held in custody, with bail set at UAH 15 million.

Another suspect in the case, Vitalii Rybalka, was remanded in custody without the option of bail.

In addition, a court remanded Serhii Duka, former First Deputy Head of the SSU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million.

On November 13, bail was posted for Duka, and he was released from the pre-trial detention center.

During the second stage of the operation, the first five members of a new criminal organization were formally notified of suspicion. According to investigators, the organization involved at least 12 people.

Earlier, on September 4, the NABU and SAPO announced that, as part of Operation Carthage, they had exposed a criminal organization that had systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundered the proceeds, according to law enforcement officials.

In particular, at the time, Serhii Kropyva, Deputy Head of the International Legal Cooperation Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General, was notified of suspicion. According to investigators, he established the group in mid-2025, recruiting incumbent prosecutors and close associates who were not officially affiliated with the agency. The NABU alleges that the members demanded bribes in exchange for allowing underground call centers, which defrauded large numbers of Ukrainian and foreign citizens, to continue operating unhindered.

Following the detention of Office of the Prosecutor General employees, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation. On September 15, the President dismissed him from the post.