Lionel Messi Remains MLS's Highest-Paid Player
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has retained his status as the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer (MLS), with an annual salary of $28.3 million.
According to ESPN, the Argentine superstar's salary has increased by $7.85 million compared with last year.
Four other footballers in MLS earn more than $10 million annually, joining Messi at the top of the league's salary rankings.
Chicago Fire forward Robert Lewandowski ranks second with an annual salary of $19.51 million. Orlando City player Antoine Griezmann is third with $13.94 million, followed by Los Angeles FC attacking midfielder Son Heung-min, who earns $11.25 million.
Atlanta United's Breel Embolo completes the top five with an annual salary of $10.81 million.
It is worth noting that Messi's reported $28.3 million salary covers only his earnings as a football player. His total annual income, including commercial endorsements and other sources of revenue, has previously been estimated at between $70 million and $80 million.
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