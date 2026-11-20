The petition, filed by Democratic Representative Jason Crow of Colorado on November 9, seeks to advance the proposed Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026 to a vote in the House. It requires 218 signatures, meaning the initiative still needs support from 74 additional lawmakers to reach the threshold.

According to the official records of the House of Representatives, the petition is listed as Discharge Petition No. 28 and concerns House Resolution 1596 (H. 1596), which would allow the House to consider the proposed legislation, H.R. 9899.

The petition has attracted support from lawmakers across party lines. Representative Becca Balint, a Democrat from Vermont, signed the petition. On November 19, she said on social media platform X that Vermont has the largest Afghan resettled population relative to its overall population among US states and expressed pride in supporting Afghan allies.

The proposed legislation, formally titled the Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026, was introduced by Crow on July 23, with support from lawmakers including Sam Liccardo, Maria Elvira Salazar, Don Bacon and William Keating, representing both major political parties.

If enacted, the legislation would restore Afghanistan's designation under the US Temporary Protected Status programme until July 1, 2029. Eligible Afghan nationals who have been continuously present in the United States since the law's enactment would receive temporary protection from deportation and become eligible for employment authorisation.

Applicants would be required to provide identity and biometric information and undergo criminal background and national security checks. The Department of Homeland Security would generally be required to decide on TPS and employment authorisation applications within 90 days, although the proposed legislation allows an extension of up to 150 additional days in specified circumstances.

The initiative follows the Trump administration's decision to terminate Afghanistan's TPS designation in 2025. The termination took effect on July 14, 2025, ending protections that had allowed thousands of Afghan nationals to remain and work legally in the United States.

Associated Press previously reported that the termination left thousands of Afghans facing possible deportation, while refugee advocates warned about the risks of returning people to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The discharge petition is a parliamentary mechanism that allows lawmakers to seek consideration of legislation without waiting for the relevant committee to advance it. However, reaching the required 218 signatures would not mean the TPS bill itself had been approved.

If the petition reaches the threshold and the House adopts H.Res. 1596, lawmakers could proceed to consider H.R. 9899. The legislation would still need to pass the House and Senate and receive presidential approval before becoming law.

The petition currently has 144 signatures, including 141 Democrats and three Republicans, according to the petition tracker. The official House Clerk maintains the underlying signature record.