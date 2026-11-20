NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal told reporters on Friday that the process of filing chargesheets had begun and that investigators had accounted for nearly all those involved in the case, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

“Except for, I think, one man who is perhaps in Pakistan, there is no other fugitive or anyone else,” Aggarwal said, adding that the investigation was nearing completion.

Although he did not identify the fugitive, Indian media reports have identified Dr Muzafar Rather as a suspect being pursued by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Rather was previously suspected of fleeing to Afghanistan, although the latest PTI report says the remaining fugitive is believed to be in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have not publicly confirmed that the suspect is currently hiding in Afghanistan.

The November 10, 2025, explosion involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) near the Red Fort Metro Station. The attack killed 11 people, injured several others and caused extensive damage to nearby property, according to the NIA.

The agency filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in May 2026 against 10 accused, including the alleged main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, who died in the explosion. His identity was established through DNA testing, and the agency proposed that charges against him be formally abated following his death.

Hind (AGuH), an organisation affiliated with al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). According to the agency's investigation, the group was involved in a wider conspiracy involving radicalised medical professionals operating across several Indian states. The NIA's chargesheet alleged that the group had reconstituted itself as an interim organisation, known as AGuH Interim, following an unsuccessful attempt by some members to travel to Afghanistan through Turkey. Investigators said the group subsequently developed a plan called“Operation Heavenly Hind”, allegedly aimed at overthrowing India's elected government and establishing Sharia rule. According to the agency, the alleged network recruited members, circulated extremist propaganda, stockpiled illegal weapons and manufactured explosives. Investigators also reported experiments involving improvised explosive devices, including devices designed for potential use with rockets and drones. The investigation uncovered links across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India. The NIA said its evidence included 588 witness statements, more than 395 documents and over 200 seized material exhibits. The investigation initially began with Jammu and Kashmir Police after posters threatening attacks on security forces appeared on the outskirts of Srinagar in October 2025. Subsequent arrests and questioning led investigators to several individuals, including medical professionals associated with Al-Falah University. The NIA subsequently took over the investigation from Delhi Police and expanded its operations across several states to uncover the alleged network and identify those involved. The agency's latest announcement indicates that the investigation is approaching its conclusion, although the search for the remaining fugitive continues.

The NIA alleged that the accused were linked to Ansar Ghazwat