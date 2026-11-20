MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The musician and songwriter reflects on Culture Club's meteoric rise, the personal cost of worldwide success, and the journey that brought him back to music and a more meaningful life.

Beverly Hills, California, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roy Hay, musician, songwriter, and founding member of Culture Club, joins Tim Levy on Echoes Across Time for a deeply personal conversation exploring the highs and lows of fame, the challenges of addiction, and the lessons learned through decades in the music industry.

In the episode, Hay reflects on growing up in Essex, England, surrounded by music before joining forces with Boy George and helping create one of the most recognizable bands of the 1980s. He recalls Culture Club's early performances, signing with Virgin Records, and the whirlwind of success that followed their breakthrough appearance on Top of the Pops.

Hay describes the extraordinary experience of going from a young musician in suburban England to international stardom almost overnight. As the band's popularity exploded, so did the demands of touring, recording, and navigating a lifestyle that increasingly blurred the lines between work and excess. Looking back on those years, Hay acknowledges how quickly fame changed his perspective. "Totally lost grip of reality," he tells Levy.

The conversation takes a more personal turn as Hay discusses the difficult years that followed Culture Club's initial success. He reflects on the struggles of addiction, the impact on his creativity and relationships, and the eventual decision to seek help. "I think surrendering to the fact that I was out of control," Hay shares, describing a turning point in his journey toward sobriety.

Now embracing a new chapter, Hay speaks about the fulfillment he finds in making music, mentoring emerging artists, exploring new creative projects, and spending time with family. Rather than slowing down, he continues to pursue new opportunities with renewed energy and perspective.

When asked what message he would leave for future generations, Hay offers a simple piece of advice: "Find your passion, pursue your passion."

Levy, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Deep Real, launched Echoes Across Time to explore the experiences, relationships, and defining moments that shape identity and legacy. Through conversations with individuals from diverse backgrounds, the podcast examines what truly endures beyond professional achievement.

The full episode will be available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a podcast hosted by Tim Levy featuring conversations with business leaders, creators, and thinkers on legacy, values, and what endures beneath changing circumstances.

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Roy Hay and Tim Levy on the“Echoes Across Time” podcast.