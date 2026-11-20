If you purchased or acquired securities in Alibaba between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BABA) and reminds investors of the January 19, 2027 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, Megaspeed, which is suspected of smuggling certain hardware to China illegally; (2) Alice Huang is suspected of having served as a Chinese spy, and achieved notoriety after her relationship with Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, was revealed; (3) the foregoing materially raised the likelihood of reputational damage to Alibaba, as well as the risk that Alibaba would not be able to purchase certain products subject to export control restrictions by the United States; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 9, 2026, the Financial Times published an article entitled "Alleged Chinese spy linked to Nvidia chief pitched AI chip deals to investors." On this news, Alibaba ADSs fell $4.07 per ADS, or 3.71%, to close at $105.38 on November 9, 2026.

On November 10, 2026, The New York Times published an article entitled "The Woman in the Middle of Nvidia's Spy Scandal." On this news, Alibaba ADSs fell $1.20 per ADS, or 1.16%, to close at $101.52 on November 11, 2026.

On November 12, 2026, before the market opened, Reuters published an article entitled "Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs." On this news, Alibaba ADSs fell $7.16 per ADS, or 7.05%, to close at $94.36 on November 12, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Alibaba's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Alibaba class action, go to /BABA call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Alibaba Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Alibaba securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba") made materially false and/or misleading public statements about its business, operations, and prospects during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint allegedly alleges that Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of illegally smuggling certain hardware to China. Alice Huang is additionally suspected of having served as a Chinese spy, a matter that allegedly achieved wider public attention after her relationship with Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, was revealed. The complaint further alleges that this undisclosed relationship materially raised the likelihood of reputational harm to Alibaba, as well as the risk that Alibaba would be unable to purchase certain products subject to United States export control restrictions. As a result, investors allegedly suffered damages when the truth about these risks and relationships was revealed through a series of media disclosures in November 2026.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BABA," between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. The class period encompasses all qualifying transactions during those dates, and investors who purchased at any point within that window are encouraged to evaluate their potential eligibility. Importantly, participation in the lawsuit is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any class member who suffered losses during the Class Period may be entitled to share in any recovery that may be obtained. Investors who believe they may qualify are encouraged to review the allegations and consult with counsel to assess their rights. The deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is January 19, 2027.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making decisions about case strategy and any potential settlement negotiations. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased the relevant securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff. Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the litigation who also satisfies the adequacy and typicality requirements of the applicable rules. The deadline to file a motion seeking appointment as lead plaintiff in this case is January 19, 2027. Critically, investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff in order to participate in any recovery; class members who do not seek this role may still be eligible to share in any damages that may be recovered.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Alibaba securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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