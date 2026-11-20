MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Link-Systems International (LSI) plans to upgrade Sofia in 2027 with AI-powered guidance, targeted math practice, and personalized support to help students improve skills and build confidence.

Tampa, Florida, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI), a leading provider of online tutoring and academic support services, announced plans to pilot an enhanced version of Sofia, its

unlimited math practice and assessment platform, featuring new tools designed to help students strengthen their understanding of mathematics and build confidence in their skills.

Sofia covers math subjects spanning from K-8 to Basic College Math and Calculus. It gives students unlimited practice with math concepts through algorithmically generated problems that provide repeated opportunities to apply what they learn. As students work through assignments and assessments, they also have access to just-in-time support for students such as hints and step by step guidance. These resources help students work through challenging problems, understand mathematical concepts, and continue practicing at their own pace.



Sofia also connects students with live, personalized academic assistance through NetTutor, LSI's online tutoring platform. With just one click, students can connect directly with a qualified, human tutor for individualized help with challenging concepts and math problems. This integration gives students access to expert guidance when they need additional assistance beyond their independent practice.



Sofia's upcoming 2027 feature release introduces two new tools for student support, Bounce Back Builder and AI Assistant, designed to give learners additional ways to strengthen their understanding and work through challenging math concepts. These additions build on Sofia's existing practice and learning tools, bringing new opportunities for targeted intervention and guided, AI-enhanced assistance.



One of the new features, Bounce Back Builder, helps students address areas where they need additional practice. When a student scores below an instructor-defined threshold on an assignment, Sofia automatically assigns a targeted intervention activity focused on the concepts they missed. Students can revisit challenging material, reinforce their understanding, and strengthen their mastery before moving on to new topics.



The upcoming enhancement also introduces an AI Assistant for Sofia math practice, developed through a pilot partnership with StarSparkTM, that provides additional guided assistance within Sofia's structured learning environment. Accessible through a built-in button within an active assessment, the AI Assistant uses the current problem and related mathematical concept to provide relevant guidance. Students cannot submit unrelated or open-ended prompts, keeping interactions focused on the material they are studying.



Rather than providing direct answers, the AI Assistant uses questions, hints, and explanations to encourage students to work through problems and develop a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. After each interaction, students return to their practice assessment to apply what they've learned. AI interactions are also summarized and made available for administrative review, helping maintain transparency and oversight.



“We want students to have opportunities to practice math independently while also having access to guidance when they need it,” said Vincent Forese, President of LSI.“By combining unlimited practice with features like Bounce Back Builder and AI Assistant, Sofia helps students identify areas for improvement, build their understanding, and continue making progress.”



Key features of the 2027 version of Sofia will include:

. Unlimited math practice: Algorithmically generated problems give students ongoing opportunities to practice concepts and strengthen their skills.

. Just-in-time support: Hints and step by step guidance help students work through challenging problems and better understand the material.

. Live tutoring through NetTutor: Students can connect with a qualified, human tutor on NetTutor's platform with just one click.

. Bounce Back Builder: Automatically assigns targeted intervention activities when students score below an instructor-defined threshold.

. AI Assistant: Provides guided assistance tied to the specific assessment item and mathematical concept a student is working on.

. Administrative oversight: AI interaction sessions are summarized and available for administrative review.

About Link-Systems International, Inc.

Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI) is an education technology company dedicated to improving student success through innovative online learning solutions. Since 1996, LSI has developed educational platforms, including NetTutor, a leading online tutoring service that provides expert academic assistance across a wide range of subjects, and Sofia, an unlimited math practice and assessment platform. Committed to academic integrity and personalized education, LSI partners with institutions to deliver high-quality, scalable, and customizable learning solutions.

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