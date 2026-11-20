MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative platform accelerates clinical trials for inflammatory diseases, initiating its first major clinical trial in less than 60 days

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai has launched the Precision Immunology and Experimental Medicine Trial Organization (PrIME Trials), a new initiative within the Marc and Jennifer Lipschultz Precision Immunology Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Bringing together scientific and clinical expertise, PrIME Trials aims to accelerate the development of therapies that target the underlying causes of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, with the potential to achieve more durable responses and lasting remission.

“PrIME Trials represents a fundamental shift in how we approach immune-mediated diseases,” says Miriam Merad, MD, PhD, Director of the Marc and Jennifer Lipschultz Precision Immunology Institute.“Many diseases traditionally managed by separate specialties share common immune mechanisms. By bringing our expertise together, we can accelerate the development of promising therapies. One of the biggest barriers to new treatments is the time it takes to initiate clinical trials. Our goal is to reduce bureaucracy, streamline processes, and bring innovative therapies to patients faster.”

PrIME Trials provides academic and industry partners with a coordinated pathway for developing and conducting early-phase clinical trials, from study design and activation through patient enrollment and scientific analysis. The program supports the evaluation of therapies across diseases that share common immune mechanisms. Through integration with Mount Sinai's OCCAM Immune research platform, investigators can also study how individual patients' immune systems respond to treatment, helping explain why therapies succeed or fail and informing future treatment development.

PrIME Trials brings together the scientific leadership of Dr. Merad, the medical leadership of Louis J. Cohen, MD, and clinical research operations leadership from Rosemarie Gagliardi.

A central component of PrIME Trials is FASTrack (Facilitated Activation and Start Up of Trials), a coordinated process designed to initiate selected complex clinical trials in 60 days or less. By aligning scientific, regulatory, contracting, financial, and operational activities, FASTrack aims to shorten start-up timelines while maintaining rigorous standards for scientific quality and patient safety.

PrIME Trials' first major clinical trial, a Sanofi-sponsored, first-in-human study of an investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy for immune-mediated conditions, was initiated in less than 60 days. The trial is led by Margrit Wiesendanger, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Rheumatology), with Jacques Azzi, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Hematology), as co-investigator. This rapid activation of this trial was also due to the collaboration between PrIME Trials, Sanofi and the CTrials program offered by BRANY (Biomedical Research Alliance of New York).

“The launch of PrIME Trials reflects Mount Sinai's commitment to building the infrastructure needed to translate scientific discoveries into advances in patient care as quickly and efficiently as possible while ensuring patient safety,” says Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.“By combining expertise in immunology with centralized clinical research capabilities and innovative approaches to trial activation, we are creating an environment that supports scientific collaboration, strengthens industry partnerships, and accelerates the development of promising treatments.”

See for more information about the PrIME Trials.

About the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is internationally renowned for its outstanding research, educational, and clinical care programs. It is the sole academic partner for the seven member hospitals* of the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the largest academic health systems in the United States, providing care to New York City's large and diverse patient population.

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai offers highly competitive MD, PhD, MD-PhD, and master's degree programs, with enrollment of more than 1,200 students. It has the largest graduate medical education program in the country, with more than 2,700 clinical residents and fellows training throughout the Health System. The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences offers 12 degree-granting programs, conducts innovative basic and translational research, and trains more than 470 postdoctoral research fellows.

Ranked No. 9 nationwide in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant funding, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is among the 90th percentile of U.S. private medical schools in Sponsored Programs Direct Expenditures per Principal Investigator, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. More than 6,900 scientists, educators, and clinicians work within and across dozens of academic departments and multidisciplinary institutes with an emphasis on translational research and therapeutics. Through Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP), the Health System facilitates the real-world application and commercialization of medical breakthroughs made at Mount Sinai.

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* Mount Sinai Health System member hospitals: The Mount Sinai Hospital; Mount Sinai Brooklyn; Mount Sinai Morningside; Mount Sinai Queens; Mount Sinai South Nassau; Mount Sinai West; and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the nation's leading integrated academic health systems and one of the largest in the New York metropolitan area. Its comprehensive system includes seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, over 600 research and clinical laboratories, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing. Together, the Health System comprises approximately 48,000 employees, more than 9,000 physicians, and 8,600 nurses.

As a leading learning health system, Mount Sinai combines clinical expertise with scientific discovery to improve patient care while training the next generation of health care and biomedical leaders. The Health System provides care across every stage of life, from prenatal care through geriatrics, while advancing personalized medicine through artificial intelligence, data science, and biomedical research.

Mount Sinai is consistently recognized among the nation's leading academic health systems for patient care, research, and education. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 1 in New York by Newsweek® and No. 7 in the U.S. on the magazine's 2026 World's Best Hospitals list and No. 3 in the world in its World's Best Smart Hospitals list. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai ranks No. 9 among U.S. medical schools and No. 1 among freestanding medical schools for National Institutes of Health grant funding, reflecting the strength of its scientific enterprise and leadership in biomedical research.

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Mount Sinai Launches Precision Immunology and Experimental Medicine (PrIME Trials) to Advance Treatments for Inflammatory Diseases

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