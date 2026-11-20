MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Version 6.2 of Beekeeper Studio brings exciting new features

Dallas, TX, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beekeeper Studio, the delightfully intuitive database app built for software engineers, not database administrators, announced version 6.2, which includes community plugins and community themes.







Beekeeper Studio 6.2 adds community plugins, like Pivot Tables and Map Visualization, and new themes, including Dracula, so developers can customize the app for how they work.

Beekeeper Studio users will now be able to install existing plugins or build their own to be more productive and interact with data more efficiently and effectively. Plugins are easy to build using HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

The new system releases with the following plugins:



Map Visualization - plot your data on a map as points, heatmap, trail and more.

Pivot Tables - take a result set and make an Excel spreadsheet style pivot table to quickly summarize your findings.

Explain Visualizer - turn query execution plans into an interactive diagram and quickly find the slow parts of a query. See more in the plugin registry

Plugins were added with security in mind using read-only access, sandboxing, and private registries for business.

Users will also be able to use themes to customize the user interface and make it look the way they want, allowing users to change colors, fonts, menu items, backgrounds, and be able to swap between different themes seamlessly. Users can code them manually or use an LLM.

Upon release, new official themes inspired by popular developer tools and nostalgic classics are included at no additional cost.

“I just love this tool and instantly bought the pro version after trying it. Fast, multi platform as I use Mac and Linux. Supports various different dbs. And is open source and more importantly cares about what its users want and not some management - Tim I”

Availability

Beekeeper Studio is available at beekeeperstudio.io with a free open source community edition as well as paid options that offer more robust features.

Community edition users can install up to two community plugins and paid users can install as many as they wish. Users can also submit their own plugins for review here.

"I'm excited to introduce plugins and themes - much requested features from our users. Now every Beekeeper Studio user can tailor the app to their exact needs and styles" - Matthew Rathbone, Founder

About

Since 2019, Beekeeper Studio has provided software developers with a modern and intuitive database app for Windows, macOS and Linux. Beekeeper Studio is a trusted platform with over 3,000,000 downloads and supports 26 databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Redis, MongoDB, and more. The open source Community Edition is free to use with 23.6k stars on GitHub. Learn more at beekeeperstudio.io.

Press Inquiries

Matthew Rathbone

Matthew [at] beekeeperstudio.io

Press kit:

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: