Throughout the season visitors can shop historic downtowns, source locally produced holiday foods and attend seasonal celebrations across the county

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hunterdon County is welcoming the holiday season with Main Street shopping, holiday markets, festivals and community events throughout November and December. Visitors can shop independent retailers in Clinton, Flemington, Lambertville and Frenchtown, pick up locally produced foods for holiday meals, and select a cut-your-own or pre-cut Christmas tree at the county's local tree farms.The season includes Clinton's Dickens' Days, the Winter Village and Festival of Trees at the Red Mill, the Hunterdon Holiday Parade in Flemington and holiday activities at local farms. The County's 579 Trail also connects shoppers with farms offering locally raised meats and produce, farmers markets, and businesses selling locally made gifts.“Hunterdon County offers visitors the opportunity to experience the holidays while directly supporting local businesses and agricultural producers that contribute so much to our communities,” said Marc Saluk, Economic Development & Tourism Director, Hunterdon County, NJ.“From shopping in our historic downtowns to purchasing holiday meals and gifts from local farms, visitors can explore different parts of the county and take part in traditions that bring our communities together.”Shop Local Along Hunterdon County's Main StreetsHunterdon County's historic main streets feature boutiques, specialty retailers, art galleries, antique shops and locally owned restaurants. Visitors can shop for holiday gifts and combine their purchases with dining and community events.In Clinton, Main Street offers specialty shops near the historic Red Mill, including Heartstrings for gifts and home accessories, Fourchette for specialty cheeses and gourmet foods, and Read Mill Books for books and literary gifts. Dickens' Days, November 27–29, adds Victorian characters, strolling carolers and carriage rides to the downtown shopping experience.Flemington's historic Main Street and Stangl Arts and Cultural District feature independent retailers, artisan businesses, specialty food shops and restaurants. Small Business Saturday on November 28 encourages visits to local merchants, while the Hunterdon Holiday Parade on December 5 brings another seasonal event to downtown.Along the Delaware River, Lambertville offers antique shops, galleries, boutiques and specialty retailers. Nearby Frenchtown features independent shops, galleries and restaurants. Both communities give visitors options for holiday gift shopping and meals at locally owned establishments.Bring Local to the Holiday TableVisitors who wish to prepare meals at home can also build holiday menus around products from Hunterdon County's farms. The county offers farms, farm stands and specialty food producers where shoppers can purchase seasonal vegetables, fruit, locally raised meats and other ingredients for holiday meals. For side dishes and produce, visitors can browse Explore Hunterdon's farm stand and farm store listings and should check each farm's website for current days and hours of operation.For holiday main courses, the guide lists Ironbound Farm & Ciderhouse, Blue Moon Farm, Haring Family Farm and Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse as sources for locally raised turkeys and meats. Many producers offer advance orders; visitors should confirm current inventory, ordering deadlines and pickup schedules directly with individual farms.To complete the holiday table, the 579 Trail also features locally produced hard cider from Ironbound Farm & Ciderhouse and local wineries Angelico Winery, Mount Salem Vineyards, Meadowbrook Winery, Beneduce Vineyards, Unionville Vineyards, Old York Cellars and Federal Twist Vineyards.Shoppers planning pies, breads and desserts can explore Phillips Farm, Oak Grove Plantation and Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse. Additional stops on Explore Hunterdon's Holiday Treats Trail include Bread & Culture Artisan Bakery and Mr. Pops in Flemington, The Fudge Shoppe, Sweet Melissa Patisserie in Clinton Township, Chocolate in the Oven in Milford, and Lambertville Bakehouse and Chez Alice in Lambertville. Offerings vary by location and season.Holiday Gifts, Decorations and Christmas TreesLocal farms offer more than food for the holiday table. Explore Hunterdon's seasonal guide identifies Phillips Farm, Deer Run Hay Company, Everitt Farms at Pumpkin Junction, Pretty Bird Farm, Two Barn Farm, Schaefer Farms, Sweet Hollow Farmstand and Coyote Ridge Homestead as stops for seasonal décor and locally made goods.Visitors may find wreaths, greenery, handcrafted decorations and gifts. Hunterdon County's Christmas tree farms offer visitors the opportunity to either cut-your-own or pre-cut trees, along with wreaths and seasonal merchandise.Holiday Events and Celebrations Across Hunterdon CountySeasonal highlights scheduled through December include the following:.November 26CEA/JFI Turkey Trot, FlemingtonThe annual Thanksgiving morning event features a 5K race and two-mile fitness walk starting at 9:30 am in support of employment programs for people with disabilities..November 26Two Town Turkey Trot, LambertvilleThe 11th annual Thanksgiving morning race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Lambertville Station, crosses the Delaware River into New Hope, Pa., and returns through downtown Lambertville. The event features a 5K run and a one-mile health walk, with proceeds supporting the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce and Fisherman's Mark, a local nonprofit. Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation..November 27–29Dickens' Days, ClintonDowntown Clinton hosts Victorian characters, strolling carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides and appearances by Father Christmas. Main Street activities are free to attend..November 27Christmas Tree Lighting, ClintonThe town's tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the patio next to Dora's Restaurant on Main Street..November 27–29 and December 5–6Winter Village at the Red Mill, ClintonThe Red Mill Museum Village hosts an outdoor holiday market with more than 50 local artisans and craft vendors, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on scheduled dates. Admission information is available from the museum..November 27–29; December 5–6, 12–13 and 19–20Festival of Trees, ClintonThe Red Mill Museum Village displays Christmas trees decorated by local families, businesses and community groups, with select family activities and visits from Santa..November 28Small Business Saturday, CountywideIndependent retailers in Hunterdon County's downtown districts welcome holiday shoppers. Visitors can plan stops in Clinton, Flemington, Lambertville and Frenchtown..December 4Clinton Christmas Parade, ClintonThe annual parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. along historic Main Street..December 5Hunterdon Holiday Parade, FlemingtonThe annual community parade begins at 5 p.m. along Flemington's historic Main Street. Additional holiday train rides, Santa visits, local markets and other activities may be listed as organizers finalize schedules. Visitors should check the Explore Hunterdon Events Calendar for the latest dates, registration requirements and details..December 6Christmas with the Cows, Spring Run Dairy, PittstownThe family holiday event at Spring Run Dairy features holiday photos with a calf, crafts and cookie decorating, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to bring a donation for a local food pantry..December 12579 Trail Holiday Market, RosemontThe holiday market brings together farms and producers from along the 579 Trail, noon-4 p.m.Plan a Holiday VisitA holiday visit to Hunterdon County can combine shopping, purchases from nearby farms and bakeries, lunch or dinner at a local restaurant, and an evening community event. Visitors can plan a day trip around one town or a weekend exploring several communities and the 579 Trail. For holiday shopping, dining, farms and seasonal events, visit Explore Hunterdon at ExploreHunterdonNJ.

Nick Mitsis

Percepture, Inc.

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Hunterdon County, NJ, Welcomes the 2026 Holiday Season With Main Street Shopping, Holiday Markets and Festive Events News Provided By Percepture, Inc. November 20, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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