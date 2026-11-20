MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Director of Operations Olivia Fountain joins Ramit Sethi to reveal how affluent families reclaim their time through professional household staffing.

VILLANOVA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Household Staffing, a nationally recognized private domestic staffing and recruitment agency, is proud to announce that its Director of Operations, Olivia Fountain, has been featured in a special episode of I Will Teach You to Be Rich with Ramit Sethi, the New York Times bestselling author, personal finance expert, and host of Netflix's How to Get Rich.The episode, titled "What The Rich Know about Hiring Help (That You Don't)," takes viewers behind the scenes of private household staffing, exploring how affluent families use professional support to reclaim their time, simplify daily responsibilities, and create more fulfilling lives.For Household Staffing, which has spent more than 30 years connecting discerning families with exceptional domestic professionals, the national media feature represents another significant milestone in a year of recognition and growth.The Ultimate Luxury: More TimeDuring the interview, Fountain and Sethi explore a side of wealth that rarely receives public attention: how successful individuals and families use household professionals to improve their quality of life.From experienced nannies and family assistants to private chefs, estate managers, and sophisticated household teams, the discussion reveals how professional staffing can transform the way families manage their homes, careers, and personal lives.Rather than presenting household staff as simply a symbol of wealth, the conversation examines the practical and emotional benefits of delegating responsibilities to trusted professionals.The result is a compelling look at an increasingly relevant aspect of modern luxury living: the freedom to spend less time managing daily obligations and more time enjoying life.Bringing Private Household Staffing Into the National SpotlightAs Director of Operations at Household Staffing, Olivia Fountain brings extensive firsthand experience in professional childcare, newborn care, and domestic staffing. Her background working directly with families and household professionals provides a unique perspective on what makes private staffing relationships successful.Throughout the conversation, Fountain shares insights into household staffing costs, specialized roles, family expectations, and the considerations involved in finding the right professionals for a private home.Her appearance introduces a broader national audience to an industry that has traditionally operated discreetly, while demonstrating the expertise and personalized attention required to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth households."We are incredibly proud to see Olivia representing Household Staffing on such a respected national platform," said Starla Smith, President of Household Staffing. "Her knowledge, compassion, and genuine understanding of the families we serve reflect the values that have guided our organization for more than three decades. This conversation reinforces something we have always believed: exceptional household professionals do far more than manage responsibilities. They help families enjoy better, more balanced lives."A Milestone Year for Household StaffingThe appearance follows another major achievement for Household Staffing: being named the 2026 Agency of the Year by the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies (APNA).The prestigious industry recognition highlights Household Staffing's longstanding commitment to professionalism, exceptional service, and leadership within the private domestic staffing industry.Together, the APNA award and the Ramit Sethi feature underscore the agency's growing national recognition and its role as a trusted resource for families seeking sophisticated, personalized household staffing solutions.As more affluent families recognize the value of professional household management, Household Staffing continues to provide a highly personalized approach to recruiting and placing experienced domestic professionals nationwide.Watch the InterviewThe full episode, "What The Rich Know about Hiring Help (That You Don't)," featuring Household Staffing's Olivia Fountain, is available on Ramit Sethi's I Will Teach You to Be Rich YouTube channel.About Household StaffingHousehold Staffing is a premier nationwide domestic staffing and recruitment agency serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, private estates, and family offices. With more than 30 years of experience, the agency specializes in placing exceptional household professionals, including nannies, newborn care specialists, estate managers, private chefs, executive housekeepers, family assistants, personal assistants, and senior household leadership.Recognized as the 2026 Agency of the Year by the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies, Household Staffing is committed to providing personalized recruitment services distinguished by discretion, professionalism, and an exceptional understanding of each client's unique needs.For more information, visit .

Eric Langlitz

Household Staffing

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What The Rich Know About Hiring Help (That You Don't)

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Household Staffing Featured on Ramit Sethi's 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich' Podcast News Provided By Household Staffing November 20, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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