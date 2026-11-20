Managed Security & IT Company

ITS ranked No. 43 on MSSP Alert's 2026 Top 250 MSSPs list, its fourth appearance, placing it among the top managed security providers worldwide.

- Tom Andrulis

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), a national Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), has been ranked No. 43 on MSSP Alert's 2026 Top 250 MSSPs list. The annual list serves as a benchmark for the Managed Security industry, ranking providers worldwide based primarily on revenue reported through MSSP Alert's research and application process.

Placing at No. 43 positions ITS among the top managed security service providers globally, reflecting the scale of its business. This marks ITS's fourth appearance on the list, following recognitions in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

ITS serves mid-market and regulated organizations across industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and automotive. Its security operations are anchored by a 24/7 in-house Security Operations Center (SOC), which provides continuous threat detection, incident response, and risk management.

These capabilities are supported by a dedicated cybersecurity division offering offensive security services and vCISO leadership, alongside AI governance through ITS SecureAI.

"We're honored to be recognized among the world's top managed security service providers," said Tom Andrulis, CEO of Intelligent Technical Solutions. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We remain focused on providing the 24/7 protection, expertise, and support businesses need to manage risk and operate with confidence."

View the full 2026 MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list on MSSP Alert's website.

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ITS Named a Top MSSP in MSSP Alert's 2026 Top 250 MSSPs List News Provided By Intelligent Technical Solutions November 20, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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