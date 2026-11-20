ACF Culinary Team USA

ACF Culinary Team USA Captain, Chad Schoonveld

American Culinary Federation rallies behind its national team as it competes against 20 national teams at the Culinary World Cup, November 21–25, 2026

- ACF Chef René J. Marquis, CEC, CCE, CCA, AACJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Culinary Federation (ACF) is proud to stand behind ACF Culinary Team USA as it represents the United States at the RAK Porcelain Culinary World Cup, November 21–25, 2026, at Luxexpo The Box in Luxembourg. The team will showcase years of training, dedication and culinary excellence at one of the world's most prestigious international culinary competitions.Held every four years as part of Expogast, an international gastronomy and hospitality exhibition, the Culinary World Cup is expected to bring together approximately 2,500 chefs and participants from 61 countries. The 2026 competition will feature 20 national teams, alongside junior national, regional and community catering teams.A national team has represented the United States and ACF at the Culinary World Cup since 1982. ACF Culinary Team USA won the competition in 1986, 1990 and 1994, becoming the first team to claim three consecutive titles.This year's team brings together accomplished executive chefs, chef-instructors, a U.S. Coast Guard culinary specialist and award-winning competitors from across the country, including 2026 ACF National Chef of the Year Yudel Torres-Suriel, CEC, CEPC, and 2022 ACF National Chef of the Year Danielle Hughes, CEC. For more than two years, the chefs have dedicated countless hours to developing menus, refining techniques and practicing together in preparation for the competition.The team will demonstrate its skills in two major competition categories: the Restaurant of Nations, which challenges national teams to prepare and serve a three-course menu under demanding competition conditions, and the Chef's Table, which showcases creativity, technical precision and presentation through an elaborate dining experience. The Culinary World Cup also represents an important milestone in the team's journey toward the 2028 IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.“From the moment this team was selected, it has been a group of great chefs from all kinds of experiences and kitchens,” said ACF Chef René J. Marquis, CEC, CCE, CCA, AAC, National President of the American Culinary Federation.“Since that day, they have been training to win, not just training. The management I chose to lead this team is known for winning championships, and we wish them the best at the World Cup as they work to bring home the gold. But remember, the real target we are all focused on is the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany, in February 2028. Let's go, ACF Culinary Team USA!”Team Captain ACF Chef Chad Schoonveld, said the team is ready for the challenge. "The people on this team have trained so hard for so many years, and they are ready and poised for greatness," he said. "I am truly humbled to help lead this group and battle for gold together.”For team member ACF Chef Danielle Hughes, CEC, representing the United States carries special meaning. "Wearing the flag and showcasing American cuisine on the world stage is something most chefs only dream of," she said.Meet ACF Culinary Team USATeam Members.Chad Schoonveld, CEC (Team Captain) - Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, New Jersey.Dave Blackburn - Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Chicago, Illinois.Shannon Catalde - Duquesne Club, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Chase Grove, CEC - Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, Nebraska.Josephine Herbert - Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina.Danielle Hughes, CEC - U.S. Coast Guard, New York City, New York.Lionel Hughes, CEC, CCA - Dunwoody Country Club, Atlanta, Georgia.Jared Masters - The Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.Austin Scoles, CEPC - Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte, North Carolina.Maxwell Smith, CEC - LeBaron Hills Country Club, Lakeville, Massachusetts.Yudel Torres-Suriel, CEC, CEPC - Monroe University, New Rochelle, New YorkTeam Leadership.David Turcotte, CEC, AAC - Team Manager.Alan Neace, CEC, AAC - Assistant Team Manager.Raimund Hofmeister, CMC, AAC - Team Advisor.Derek Spendlove, CEC, CCA - Team Advisor.Brian Willis - Business Manager*****About ACF Culinary Team USATo learn more about the team or support its efforts through sponsorship or donations, visit .About the American Culinary Federation (ACF)Founded in 1929, the American Culinary Federation (ACF) is the leading professional organization for culinarians in North America. ACF advances the culinary industry through education, apprenticeship, certification and professional development while providing opportunities for networking, leadership and lifelong learning. Through its nationwide network of local chapters, industry partnerships and the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation (ACFEF), ACF supports chefs, culinary educators and students while promoting excellence across the foodservice industry. For more information, visit .

David Ristau

American Culinary Federation

+1 904-484-0245

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ACF Culinary Team USA Heads to Luxembourg for the 2026 Culinary World Cup News Provided By American Culinary Federation November 20, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.