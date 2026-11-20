Documents from the history of the office presented at the event.

Legislative office devoted to researching women's economic issues reflects on fifty years of history.

- Heather J. Heyer, DirectorSAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Office on the Economic Status of Women, a non-partisan research office located within Minnesota's Legislative branch, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, November 18th. The Office on the Economic Status of women started out as the Council on the Economic Status of Women in 1976, when it was established in a bill introduced by Representative Stanley A. Enebo. The Council was charged with the task of“studying all matters related to the economic status of women in Minnesota”.Since then, the Office has gone through several iterations, starting as a Council and evolving into a Legislative Commission and later a permanent office. Throughout its evolution, it has continuously provided research and statistics to the legislature and contributed to a variety of important legislation regarding women's economic security and stability. Achievements include the State Government Pay Equity Act of 1982, the Local Government Pay Equity Act of 1984, the Women's Economic Security Act of 2014, and various other pieces of legislation regarding topics such as family law, gender-based violence, human trafficking, and more.The Office celebrated its 50th anniversary by showcasing a variety of archival documents from throughout the Office's history, generously preserved by the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, former office Directors and staff members, and their families. The archives included reports such as Women in the Trades: A study of apprenticeship in Minnesota (December 1979), Minnesota Women: Income & Poverty (February 1978), Marriage Dissolution and the Law (October 1982), Legal Rights of Pregnant Employees (approx. 1983) and much more.The event brought together past and present Directors, legislative members, staff, local partners, and community members to celebrate the accomplishments of the Office, and discuss its goals for the future as women's economic issues continue to evolve.

Heather J Heyer

Office on the Economic Status of Women

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Minnesota Office on the Economic Status of Women celebrates 50th anniversary of its founding News Provided By Office on the Economic Status of Women November 20, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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