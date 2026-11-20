2027 Trade Show Calendar

2027 Trade Show Calendar: 56 warehouse, supply chain and manufacturing events across seven categories.

- Ed RomaineWIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WIXOM, MI – November 20, 2026 – Integrated Systems Design (ISD) has released a 2027 trade show calendar for warehouse, supply chain and manufacturing professionals. The calendar lists 56 events in seven categories on the ISD Trade Show Events page. It is also available as a one-page PDF download, with no form required.ISD is a warehouse automation systems integrator and OEM manufacturer based in Wixom, Michigan. The company built the calendar to help operations and engineering teams plan 2027 show travel and budgets in one place.What the 2027 Trade Show Calendar IncludesEach listing shows the event name, dates, city and venue where announced. Events are grouped by category, and a month-by-month view shows the full year at a glance.The 2027 schedule peaks twice. The busiest stretch runs from January through May. A second wave follows in September and October. The page also keeps the 2026 events as a reference.“Every year, customers ask us which shows are worth the trip. Now the answer fits on one page. A team can print the calendar, circle the shows that match its industry and set the travel budget early.”Ed Romaine, VP of Marketing and Business Development, ISDMeet ISD at ProMat 2027ISD will exhibit at ProMat 2027, April 19-21, 2027, at McCormick Place in Chicago. ISD is in Booth N6115 in the North Building. ProMat is produced by MHI. Visitors can book a meeting with ISD at ProMat in advance. The ISD ProMat 2027 guide covers dates, hours and planning.In addition, Ed Romaine and Robert Jones will present“Goods-to-Person Showdown: Crane vs. Shuttle vs. Cube vs. AMR” on Wednesday, April 21, at 2:45 p.m. in Theater G.After ProMat, MODEX returns to Atlanta April 3-5, 2028. For help choosing between shows, see the ProMat vs. MODEX vs. MODEX West comparison.“Trade shows are still the fastest way to compare automation options side by side. However, the visit pays off best with a plan. Teams that book a meeting before ProMat spend that time on their own order profile and floor space.”Tony Morgott, President, ISD2027 Trade Show Calendar FAQWhere can I find ISD's 2027 trade show calendar?The calendar is on the ISD Trade Show Events page at isddd/tradeshow-events/. It lists 56 warehouse, supply chain and manufacturing events by category and by month.Do I need to register to download the 2027 trade show calendar PDF?No. The one-page PDF downloads directly, with no form or email address required.Where is ISD exhibiting in 2027?ISD will exhibit at ProMat 2027, April 19-21, 2027, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Find ISD in Booth N6115 in the North Building.

Ed Romaine

Integrated Systems Design

+1 215-512-2613

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ISD Releases 2027 Trade Show Calendar for Warehouse and Manufacturing Teams News Provided By Integrated Systems Design November 20, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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