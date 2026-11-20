A woman medical student who was allegedly abducted from a private medical college campus in Mangaluru has been rescued from a relative's house in Kerala, police said on Friday. Her statement has been recorded, and she has told the police that she does not wish to return to her family. The incident has triggered a political row, with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) accusing the Karnataka government of allowing extremist forces to operate freely and alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Kidnapping of female student at kanachur medical college Mr Parle G (@MrParleG) November 20, 2026

#Karnataka“#Mangaluru: Police Register Case After Viral Video Shows Medical Student Forcibly Taken from Kanachur College Campus”

A medical student was allegedly abducted from the campus of Kanachur Medical College in Mangaluru in broad daylight, with a viral video showing a group forcibly dragging her into an SUV before fleeing. The incident has sparked allegations that family members were behind the abduction due to her relationship with a Hindu man. Police have registered a case, stating that as an adult, the woman has the legal right to choose where and with whom she lives.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 20, 2026

The woman was allegedly taken away by several people from the campus of Kanachur Medical College in Deralakatte. A video purportedly showing the incident, in which she appears to be forcibly taken away, circulated widely on social media on Thursday evening. Police launched an investigation after the video came to their notice. The woman was later traced to a relative's house in Kerala and rescued, officials said.

What happened at the Mangaluru medical college?

According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday evening after a video showed several people, suspected to be the woman's family members, forcefully taking her away from the college campus.

Social media posts claimed that the woman, who belongs to the Muslim community, was in a relationship with a man from the Hindu community. However, this claim has not been independently established by the police in the information provided about the case.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction are being investigated. Police have recorded the woman's statement and said she will undergo a medical examination.

Officials said she would then be shifted under police protection either to a place of her choice or to a Sakhi/Santvana Kendra, a women's counselling and support centre, depending on her preference.

Police say adult woman has the right to choose where she lives

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the woman is a legal adult and has the right to decide where she wants to live.

He said forcibly taking her away against her will amounts to a criminal offence. The police have registered a case under Sections 140(3) and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 140(3) deals with kidnapping or abduction with the intention of secretly and wrongfully confining a person, while Section 126 deals with wrongful restraint.

Police said further investigation was underway. The woman's statement and medical examination are expected to form part of the process to establish the circumstances of the incident.

VHP accuses Karnataka government of law and order failure

Reacting to the incident, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal accused the Karnataka government of giving a“free hand” to Islamic fundamentalist forces. He described the alleged abduction from a medical college campus as evidence of the state's poor law and order situation.

In a post on X, Bansal questioned how the woman could allegedly be taken away in broad daylight while teachers, college staff members and fellow students were present.

He also asked why nobody had intervened when she was allegedly crying for help.

“Whether the government of Karnataka had given free hand to all Islamic fundamentalist forces to do whatever they like? Is there no law and order in the state, particularly in Mangaluru?” Bansal wrote.

He further alleged that the state's policies and what he described as Muslim appeasement politics had weakened the government's response to such incidents.

Bansal also targeted Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, claiming that he had no control over such elements. These were political allegations made by the VHP spokesperson and have not been established as facts in the police investigation.

VHP seeks arrests and action from authorities

Bansal claimed that more than 24 hours after the incident, no FIR had been registered and no arrests had been made. He demanded immediate arrests under stringent provisions of the BNS.

He also called for the woman to be allowed to exercise her free will without pressure or interference.

“We demand that immediate arrest under severe sections of BNS must be made and the girl should be free to her own will immediately, without any force,” he said.

Bansal tagged Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Mangaluru Police, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women in his post, seeking their intervention.

The police have since confirmed that a case has been registered under the relevant BNS provisions and that the woman has been rescued. Her expressed wish not to return to her family will be taken into account while deciding where she is placed under police protection.

The investigation is continuing, while the police have emphasised that the adult woman's choice about where she lives must be respected.

(With inputs from agencies)